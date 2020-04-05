Are you working from home? How are you entertaining the kids? Are you finding creative ways to keep busy? Are your pets wondering if you’ll ever leave? How are you supporting local businesses? Are your pets your best co-workers ever?
The Bulletin staff has been working from home, and thought we’d share a few photos of how we are staying home and staying healthy (and happy). This week, we’re introducing you to our new co-workers. We hope it encourages you to share your stories and photos.
Send photos to jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com or post them on
The Bulletin’s Instagram.
Take care.
— Jody Lawrence-Turner
Bulletin features editor
