Stay home, don’t travel and don’t gather. That’s the best advice, but not what most of us want to hear, said Deschutes County Health Services Director Dr. George Conway on Thursday.
It’s going to be difficult, but if the community wants to prevent the spread of this disease, the best dinner is a small intimate one, Conway said.
“The more people you mix, the more the likelihood that someone in the room has been around someone who has COVID in the transmissible phase,” Conway said in an interview with The Bulletin on Thursday. “We’re recommending against mixing large numbers of people.”
On Thursday, Oregon recorded the largest daily number of COVID-19 cases, 1,225, since the pandemic began. In Deschutes County, 31 new cases were reported. The Oregon Health Authority reported 20 deaths Thursday.
The record number of cases comes days after Gov. Kate Brown instituted a two-week freeze, rolling back the state to near Phase 1 levels, shuttering indoor dining in bars and restaurants, closing gyms, limiting faith-based organizations to no more than 25 people indoors and limiting social gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households.
Conway said he wasn’t sure that two weeks were enough of a pause to knock down the transmission of the virus.
”We should assume that until we have widespread vaccinations, probably not until spring or summer that things won’t be anywhere near normal,” Conway said. “We’re stuck with physical distancing and mask wearing and lots of constraints on human interactions.
”We have to work together to get the contagion down.”
Health officials also reported 414 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oregon, marking a new record.
In Central Oregon, St. Charles Bend reported 11 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, three of which were in the intensive care unit and none was on a ventilator, according to the hospital’s website.
”The number of available beds around Oregon has become so tight that we are now being asked by health systems outside of our region to accept patients,” said Iman Simmons, chief operating officer for St. Charles Health System. “So far we’ve accepted about half a dozen.”
Simmons said that staying home this Thanksgiving or having smaller gatherings will keep hospitals from having to invoke their surge plans to handle the influx of patients.
While there’s no way to predict how many people could get sick and die from the virus if controls are not followed, Conway said he was concerned about gatherings for the so-called winter holidays: Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas. The county has issued a holiday tips advisory and posted it on its website.
”It’s been a long slog of an epidemic,” Conway said. “There isn’t any responsible way to dismiss the fact that 250,000 people have died of the virus (in the United States). In addition to the deaths from the virus, many people are quite ill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.