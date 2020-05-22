After previously planning to open tennis and pickleball courts earlier this week, the city of Redmond Parks Division and Bend Park & Recreation District have announced the courts will be available for use starting Saturday.
Social distancing measures will be recommended on the courts, according to press releases from the agencies. These temporary rules include asking residents to play singles games only — unless with members of one's household — wipe down all rackets and paddles, avoid high-fives and other contact, and to consider wearing gloves and a face mask to the court.
In Redmond, public restrooms will remain closed, and water fountains will be turned off, so tennis and pickleball players are being asked to bring their own water bottles and hand sanitizer, the city's press release stated.
Contact sports such as basketball and volleyball are still prohibited in Bend, the park district's press release stated.
