Deschutes County has the green light from the Oregon Health Authority to issue vaccines to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers.
Those in the so-called 1B category can expect to be contacted by their employers about how to sign up for a vaccine, according to Deschutes County Health Services.
About 2,500 teachers can begin getting their vaccinations against COVID-19 starting this weekend, the county said in an emailed statement.
The county and St. Charles Health System are coordinating with the school districts and private schools regarding scheduling appointments online. If there is enough vaccine available, the county will reach out to child care facilities as well, according to the prepared statement.
County residents who want to be notified when they are eligible for the vaccine can go to vaccine.deschutes.org to sign up.
Those 80 years old and up not in an assisted living facility will be eligible for a vaccine Feb. 8, according to the county.
To date, 12,290 residents have been vaccinated in Deschutes County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.