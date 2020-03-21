On Friday, a mostly sunny, slightly windy second day of spring, the parking lots of Bend’s restaurants and shopping centers were empty, as life under a new normal wore on. But at the parks, the lots were full.
People wore sunglasses and light jackets as the temperature reached 61 degrees. They read books, walked dogs, and video chatted on their phones. Amid concern about the highly contagious, potentially fatal COVID-19 virus, Bend residents did what they could to distract themselves — under a directive issued by Gov. Kate Brown late Friday, some of these activities wouldn’t be allowed.
At Pine Nursery Park, all 16 pickleball courts were occupied before lunch. With the area’s indoor courts closed due to the novel coronavirus, the players have moved outdoors, and fortunately for them, the weather cooperated Friday. The crowd was expected to get even worse by the afternoon.
Mother and daughter Stephanie and Samantha Smith were going head-to-head on one of the courts. It was good to get outside, they said. They’ve been practicing social distancing for two weeks, mostly by staying indoors.
“For us, it’s brought a sense of family. It’s been really beautiful,” mom Stephanie said . “It’s really simplified things.”
The Smith household has already blazed through four 1,000-piece puzzles. With school closed, they’re focusing on popular music, one album per day. They’ve already done U2, The Cure and Pink Floyd.
Samantha, 16, just started reading, “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nahesi Coates, on a teacher’s recommendation.
“I’m not a big reader but right now, we’re reading because there’s like nothing else to do,” she said. “You realize you can, like, choose to learn, rather than being forced to learn.”
At Drake Park, Priscila Calsvara, 27, wiped down a park bench with an antiseptic hand wipe. A Brazilian living in Bend as part of a cultural exchange program, Calsvara ventured outside to give her host family’s 2-year-old son some fresh air and the child’s family some needed respite. The four of them have been holed up together now for two weeks.
Calsvara brought along bread, which the boy tossed overhand to the ducks in Mirror Pond.
A graphic designer and animator, Calsvara came to America to improve her English. “To do anything, you have to speak English,” she said.
Now she finds herself two months into a 10-month stay. It’s been an interesting time to learn about America, she said.
“The lifestyle, everything here is just different,” she said. “How relationships work is really different. I’m trying hard to understand. In Brazil, we are just more, you know, Brazilian. It’s hard to explain.”
Park-goers at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park did exercise lunges, walked their bikes and talked. Some just sat and stared at the grass.
Connie Austin and a friend watched their grandkids on a play structure.
Austin’s mother-in-law lives in assisted living in Bend and experiences short-term memory loss. The care facility is now completely locked down and prevents all outside contact. It’s the right thing to do, but hard for everyone, Austin said.
They talk often on the phone, but it’s hard to know what to say.
“We just tell her, there’s a virus out here that’s making people sick,” Austin said. “And they worry, because they don’t understand what’s going on. She asks us, ‘Am I sick?’”
Walking the mixed-use trail at Pine Nursery Park were mother and daughter Karen and Kelly Spurlock.
Despite being born with developmental disabilities, Kelly has kept a full calendar, working four days a week and participating in programs by Bend Park & Recreation District and other groups. Now, all that is gone, and the two try to keep busy as best they can.
The past few weeks have felt strange, but Karen Spurlock is heartened that four of the six households on her block have reached out offering to help.
“It makes you feel good, knowing you live next to good people,” she said.
