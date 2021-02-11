All Summit High School students will learn from home Thursday, as in-person classes were pushed online due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the school.
The move to online distance learning Thursday was confirmed by Julianne Repman, Bend-La Pine Schools' director of safety and communications, Thursday morning.
On Wednesday evening, Summit High families received an email stating that someone in the school tested positive for COVID-19. The identity of that person – including whether they were a student or staffer — was not revealed due to health privacy laws. Repman later confirmed that there were multiple positive cases at Summit High.
All extracurricular activities, including sports, will be canceled through the weekend, so contact tracing and case investigation can be conducted, Repman said.
All Summit students will do distance learning on Friday as well. However, that was pre-planned as a time for school staffers to receive their second vaccine dose, according to the high school's website.
It has not been announced whether Summit students will remain in distance learning next week.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
