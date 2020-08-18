The four softball fields at Bend’s Skyline Sports Complex were full of softball players last week. Sixteen members of the Bend High softball program were teaching small groups of young softball players the game’s fundamentals.
Throughout the spring and summer, Bend High softball has built a locker room that connects to its dugout, worked together to write a book, hosted a softball tournament, practiced in groups of 10 and put on camps with the Bend Park and Recreation District for youth softball players who had their spring seasons canceled.
“I love watching these girls help these younger girls get better,” said Lava Bear coach Tom Mauldin.
This week, Boss Baseball, an independent program made up of Central Oregon high school players, wrapped up its summer season. The three Boss Baseball teams combined to play more than 80 games against Oregon and Washington teams without a COVID-19 outbreak. Although they did have a few scares.
“Logistically there were a lot of different wheels going, a lot of different things going on that really kept you on your toes,” said James Cordes, the president of Boss Baseball and head coach of the 19U team. “It was probably the most fun I have had coaching because everyone’s outlook was that we are happy to be out here and happy to be playing.”
For many other high school athletes, the summer months have been a lot of weightlifting and individual skill work as they try to stay in shape for the upcoming seasons — a different feel than the typical summer in which fall sports would officially start practice this week.
High school athletics is entering a new phase of the year, “Season 1,” per the Oregon School Activities Association’s guidelines. It is the longest season of the high school sports schedule, lasting through the rest of 2020, but no official contests will be played until mid-January.
“It is a little confusing, it is a little disheartening, but it has been nice because we have a good team and a good coach, so we are pushing through it,” said Sophia Weathers, a sophomore-to-be for Bend High softball. “It feels like we are always working towards something.”
Per the OSAA guidelines released in early August, sports/activities during Season 1 are permitted and will not be designated by the OSAA but rather by the local school districts, provided they are following the guidelines of the Governor’s Office, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.
Recently, the OHA approved schools to participate in minimal and non-contact sports as long as the schools’ counties are in the reopening phase. Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties are all in reopening phases.
Schools with on-site and hybrid learning can hold indoor and outdoor practices and contests. According to the OHA, schools sticking strictly to distance learning can have outdoor contests, but not indoor through Dec. 27.
Without a successful Season 1, the other three seasons — during which the contests that matter are played — will remain in jeopardy.
“If we don’t take care of Season 1, then Season 2, 3 and 4 won’t happen,” said Madras athletic director Evan Brown. “And Season 2, 3 and 4 is our end goal. We’ve got to take care of Season 1 and not get too rambunctious to get going that we shoot ourselves in the foot and set ourselves back.”
Mauldin echoed that the guidelines and safety measures in place must continue to be followed.
“I told (my players) to get used to wearing masks and get used to being 6 feet apart because this could be our new reality,” he said.
Because the OSAA waived out-of-season coaching limitations during Season 1, there are possibilities for contests to be played during Season 1, and the OSAA is encouraging those contests to be played between schools from the same region.
While Boss Baseball does not fall under the OSAA jurisdiction, the program was able to play this summer because of its partnership with the Bend Elks. Boss teams played nearly every game (77 of 81 by Cordes’ count) this season at Vince Genna Stadium.
Cordes believes the limited travel helped the teams make it through the season without an outbreak.
“Being able to stay here at home probably had something to do with it as well,” Cordes said. “Being able to play at home I think helped limit the exposure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.