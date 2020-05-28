In case you’re unaware, virtually all 2020 summer concerts have been either canceled, postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
With large gatherings on hold through at least September, the fall-out affects, among others, Les Schwab Amphitheater and its season, the fallout affects Les Schwab Amphitheater’s season. According to bendconcerts.com, Chris Young, Bob Dylan/Nathaniel Rateliff, Michael Franti, Vampire Weekend and Pink Martini are canceled. Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan’s two shows, Primus, Slightly Stoopid and Rebelution are postponed, all dates to be determined.
Finally, Ween has been rescheduled and moved to July 3, 2021, at McMenamin’s Edgefield in Portland, and Dave Matthews Band will perform Sept. 8, 2021.
As Clear Summer Nights, which had been scheduled to host Ben Harper at the Athletic Club of Bend this season, wrote on its site: “With Governor Kate Brown’s recent announcement that all events are to be canceled between now and the end of September, we are busy rescheduling our amazing lineup (that we didn’t fully announce) to return in 2021. Won’t you be so ready by then?”
We’re ready now! But yes, we’ll be ready then, too.
