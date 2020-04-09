The final year of the Eagle Watch Festival at Round Butte Overlook Park was supposed to be celebrated last month. The 25th annual event planned for March 28 would have also marked the last year of its student art competition, the Eagle Watch Art Contest for Central Oregon students in grades four through 12. As with virtually all other public gatherings right now, Eagle Watch Festival was canceled when life went sideways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Eagle Watch Festival began in 1995 after migrating eagles captured the public’s interest a year prior.
“In 1994, there was a huge congregation of migrating bald eagles that came and stayed around the Lake Billy Chinook area for a while, and it gained a lot of local attention,” said Park Ranger Erin Bennett. “Local educators were like, ‘Hey, this is fantastic. People are interested. We want to teach people how great they are.’ And the next year, when the eagles came back, they decided to make it an annual thing.”
As the number of eagles declined over the years, the event evolved into more of a family-oriented outdoor education day, primarily teaching about eagles and other raptors in the region.
“People still had this thing about coming out here and visiting and seeing how beautiful the park was in the wintertime and seeing the eagles that were here,” Bennett continued. But there wasn’t much for kids, and so when Bennett took over organizing the festival, she launched the student art contest as a way to get them more actively involved in the festival, and interested in park stewardship. It proved a good move, becoming more popular each year.
“The last five years or so have been so much fun, because it’s just all these really excited kids that come out with their parents, and they want to check everything out. They want to see everything, and it’s just been really fun,” Bennett said.
Students were invited to depict eagles and other raptors in the medium of their choice for the contest, which proved a popular, visual aspect each year at the festival. This year’s contest drew 47 entries, with 10 winners and three honorable mentions, and nowhere to display the art.
During the contest’s short lifespan, Redmond High School set the bar, Bennett said. Half of this year’s contest winners are from Redmond High School.
“Once RHS got involved and had some amazing winners, more students were motivated to participate,” Redmond art teacher Susan Shayegi said by email. “Sometimes I make it a class assignment with an option to enter the contest, sometimes I just share the contest with them. The Best of Show winner this year is a freshman, Bailey Pettie. She took a unique approach by using both oil and chalk pastel to create the textures of her ruffly owl.”
Another of her students, senior Sara Waller, took the Best in Drawing category and is a third time winner in the contest, Shayegi said. “She has a strong interest in birds and often draws and paints them.”
Other Redmond High students who did well include Victoria Harvey (grade 10), Honorable Mention Drawing; Corinne Hecox (10), First Place Painting; Chloe Knudson (10), First Place Mixed Media; and Abigail Richards (12), Ranger’s Favorite.
Students from schools in Culver and around the region also turned out for the competition. They include the following: Abbey Powers, a fifth grader at Black Butte Elementary, First Place Drawing; Vida Halpern a fifth grader at Highland Magnet School, Honorable Mention Drawing; Graham Finley, a fourth grader at Baker Web Academy, First Place Mixed Media; Kylie Halvorson, a home-schooled sixth grader, First Place Drawing; Teja Eichholz, a sixth grader at Culver Middle School, First Prize Watercolor.
Judging is done by a panel of representatives from partner agencies on the Eagle Watch Committee, Bennett said. Though the decline in eagles passing through and other factors sparked Bennett and other organizers to plan the demise of Eagle Watch Festival, it’s not quite the end.
“Next year our plan is to have an event at the same time, but we’re going to rebrand it, and it’s going to be a celebration of Lake Billy Chinook, and all the different animals that live in the ecosystem, and all the neat things that you can see,” Bennett said. “It’s definitely not over-over; just that portion of it is over.”
And if Bennett has any say, there will be an art component next year.
“I fully intend that there will be,” she said. “That’s kind of my baby, and that’s what I want to continue.”
