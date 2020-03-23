Drivers can keep their studded tires until May 1, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
This change is in response to COVID-19, the global pandemic that has caused mass shutdowns of businesses and gatherings and pushed Gov. Kate Brown to order residents to stay home.
Winter traction tires with protruding metal studs damage the surface of roads, which then require more frequent and expensive maintenance. Studded tires are typically allowed each winter season between Nov. 1 and March 31. The extension beyond the original March 31 deadline was approved Monday due to limited business hours and social distancing measures currently in place.
For additional information about steps ODOT is taking to slow the spread of the virus, please visit www.oregon.gov/ODOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.