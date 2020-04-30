One of the hardest parts about self-quarantining is being separated from loved ones. Not being physically present in people’s lives you would otherwise have access to adds yet another layer of stress on an already stressful situation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even mentions that staying connected can alleviate some of these anxieties. Luckily this is the 21st century, and we have more than a few options to remain close while staying apart.
Video chat
Almost as soon as gathering restrictions began being issued, Zoom jumped into the popular vernacular.
The video conferencing platform was commonly used with businesses for virtual meetings, but now most people have either hosted their own Zoom conference or have joined one.
Many businesses are using the tool as a way to hold online classes, lectures and more.
It’s pretty easy to use, too. One person with a Zoom account sets up the meeting, then sends the link to others, who don’t need an account to join the chat.
That’s pretty much it. The browser interface also features a few different view options including a gallery view making everyone visible at once, rather than just the person who’s talking.
There is also a Zoom app you can download to your smartphone or other device.
Other video chat platforms: Skype, Google Hangouts, FaceTime (Apple products only) and Facebook Messenger.
If you want more of a text message feel but still want to see people’s faces, Marco Polo allows you to send short video messages to your friends that you can answer whenever you get the chance, and therefore you won’t have to set up a specific time to meet and chat.
Gaming
Besides the traditional “gamer”-type people, there are a few options for those without an Xbox or PS4 with multiplayer games to play board and party games together.
It’s always possible to connect through a video chat and just roll for the person who’s not physically present, but there are also online versions of popular party and board games to gather virtually and play with your friends.
For traditional card games like Go Fish, Crazy Eights and Memory, playingcards.io offers the chance to create a room to host your friends, who are given a specific code to join. The site also has backgammon, checkers and a version of Cards Against Humanity called Remote Insensitivity. Play them with a video chat on or through a conference call to get all the banter that comes from gaming.
Other gaming browser based platforms: Board Game Arena, Tabletopia, Tabletop Simulator (paid).
Streaming
Kast allows people to stream something from their favorite sites, then cast them (hence the name) online.
It features a sidebar chat feature to keep up with your friends. The site allows you to create a private or public channel to stream videos of your choice. Private channels need a password in order to access the stream; public allow anyone to join.
Hosts need to download the desktop extension in order to stream a video.
Share the watch party link through a basic URL to have people watch along.
Other ways to host a watch party: Enable the Chrome extension Watch Party (works with Disney Plus and Netflix), Netflix Party (Netflix only) syncs Netflix videos with friends, Metastream (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Twitch, Crunchyroll), Scener Chrome extension (Netflix only but features video chat), TwoSeven (Amazon Prime, HBO Now, YouTube and Vimeo, paid subscribers can stream Disney Plus and Hulu).
