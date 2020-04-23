Thousands of workout apps are available through the app store on a phone. Many of them require subscriptions just to use them, but there are also some that allow you to use them for free, albeit usually under a more limited access. Here are five apps that help keep you active while staying home.
Fitbit Coach
You don’t even need to own a Fitbit device to take advantage of some of the virtual coaches and planned workouts on this app. If you’re working out solo and having some trouble getting the pose or activity just right, you can pause the videos and get a more detailed description of what you are supposed to be performing. More access opens up with a Fitbit Premium subscription at $9.99 per month or $79 per year (paid at once).
Right now, Fitbit users can also receive a 90-day trial of the premium features.
Asana Rebel
The sleek designed app offers a selection of workouts, nutrition, meditations, playlists for better focus, and reminders throughout the day to do various activities like drink water and get moving. When you sign up, the app asks you a few questions about your goals and sets you up with a personalized daily plan which you can customize. Access to the site’s full range of features does require a subscription which can be billed either annually for $69.99 or quarterly for $59.99.
FitOn
There is a paid version of this for $19.99 yearly, but the free version is packed with features including video workouts tailored to your fitness goals and which exercises you like best including dance, kickboxing and Barre, as well as advice articles to help keep you motivated.
Seven
If you hate long workouts or just need a short one to fill in between your longer HIIT exercises, Seven has a variety of 7 minute workouts to fit those needs. It includes varied and specific video workouts depending on what you want to achieve. The app is available for free but access is limited. The full version can be purchased for $9.99 per month, and you can get your first month for $0.99.
seven.app
Zombies, Run!
Your mission is to save the rest of humanity from the zombie apocalypse. While there are no videos and only one thing you can do with the app (running, or you can job and walk too), it is a fun way to tick off the miles on your treadmill or around your neighborhood. There are several “seasons” to keep you occupied while the program keeps you immersed in the story and gives you a sense of adventure. Run when there are zombies chasing you, collect supplies to rebuild and more.
