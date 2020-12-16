Schools that have stayed open this fall under the state's "safe harbor clause," including all Crook County schools and Sisters Elementary School, can continue to teach in-person this January and possibly beyond — as long as COVID-19 cases stay low among students and staff.
The safe harbor clause is an exemption in Gov. Kate Brown's school reopening rules that allowed schools in October already open to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay open, even if local case counts were high. It was set to expire on Jan. 4, but now, the nearly 3,500 combined students in Crook County School District and Sisters Elementary won't have to return to distance learning after winter break.
When Sisters Elementary School staff found out about the clause extension Wednesday afternoon, they almost started crying with excitement, said Principal Joan Warburg.
"There were tears of joy in the building today upon hearing that news," she told The Bulletin. "We're ecstatic."
In a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon, Sisters Superintendent Curt Scholl said elementary students would learn from home during their first week back from winter break, and return to in-person learning on Jan. 11. This decision was made to keep students and staff safe if case counts spike after the holidays as expected, Scholl wrote.
Sara Johnson, superintendent of Crook County School District, was also happy with the extension.
"It means that we can continue giving (students) a quality experience in educating them," she said.
School leaders throughout Oregon were informed of the extension through an email Wednesday afternoon from Oregon schools chief Colt Gill. He wrote that schools that have stayed open this fall, even in areas with high COVID-19 case counts, haven't seen much transmission inside schools.
For "safe harbor" schools to remain open this winter, they must keep COVID-19 cases down within their schools, Gill wrote. Schools must return to distance learning if:
• There are unrelated, individual cases in two or more separate cohorts, and no known exposure source.
• There are two or more clusters of at least two cases within 14 days.
• There aren't enough staff available to teach students due to quarantining (Crook County had to send students home this week due to this issue).
• Staff/students aren't following the state's COVID-19 school protocol, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
In Crook County, 24 staff were quarantined as of Dec. 12, according to Johnson. A vast majority of those quarantined did so because of contact with someone who tested positive outside of school, and most who quarantined never tested positive, she told The Bulletin.
Sisters Elementary School had one cohort of 22 students and staff quarantine in early December, due to someone contracting the virus outside class. They all returned to school Wednesday.
Elizabeth Brent was pleased to hear her son, who attends third grade at Sisters Elementary, would get to continue to learn in-person after winter break.
"I know my son is going to be absolutely thrilled," she said. "I know Sisters Elementary has worked so hard to make a safe environment for these kids.”
Fellow Sisters Elementary parent Karissa Bilderback, who has children in second and fourth grade, was surprised by the clause extension.
"In a year where good news isn’t really easy to come by, I thought most likely we’ll be back at home (in January)," she said. "But I’m so excited my kids will be able to continue with what’s been working for Sisters.”
