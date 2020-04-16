Hundreds of inmates at Salem-area prisons can no longer work toward a GED after the state Corrections Department suspended a contract with Chemeketa Community College to teach inmates reading, math and other basic skills.
The change is the latest the department has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s prison system, which has been of particular concern for health officials because of the high concentration of people in a small space. On March 14, the department stopped visitations and soon after canceled special events like graduation ceremonies inside prisons to try and prevent the spread of the virus.
Four inmates and four employees at Santiam Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 13, according to the department's website.
Jennifer Black, department spokeswoman, said the suspension would be in effect until Gov. Kate Brown lifts her state of emergency declaration.
“The suspension, rather than a contract termination, will allow us to more easily restart the education programs,” she said in an email. Prior to restrictions, 2,093 inmates statewide were enrolled in education programs.
The state also suspended contracts for prison education with Portland Community College, Central Oregon Community College in Bend, Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton and Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
The Ontario school laid off 19 employees on Tuesday, April 14, as a result of the corrections department suspension.
No Chemeketa employees have been going into prisons since visiting restrictions went into effect, but the change means Chemeketa Community College will no longer receive state money for offering courses in English, math and other basic skills at the Oregon State Penitentiary, Oregon State Correctional Institution and Santiam. About 285 inmates in those prisons are enrolled in those classes, according to department figures.
The impact to Chemeketa employees isn’t immediately clear, said Holly Nelson, Chemeketa’s executive dean responsible for regional education services. She said Chemeketa learned of the cancellation on Sunday, April 12.
“It’s been so quick we really haven’t had time to figure it out,” Nelson said.
