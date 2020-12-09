Crook County students will be forced back to distance learning starting Monday due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.
The move comes two months after the Crook County School District fully reopened all its schools due to low COVID-19 cases in the county.
Superintendent Sara Johnson wrote in a letter to families Monday that despite COVID-19 not being transmitted within school buildings, increased community spread resulted in too many staff members having to quarantine.
There are also a small number of available substitute teachers in the area, and some were unwilling to work in-person due to the pandemic, she said Wednesday.
"When your staff gets sick, you really don’t have a school," Johnson told The Bulletin. "You’ve got to have teachers there.”
This means all Crook County students must return home for the final school week of the calendar year, from Dec. 14-18. Johnson said that week of online learning will be rigorous.
The district's winter break begins afterward, and runs until Monday, Jan. 4.
Johnson did not know the exact number, but she estimated 13 teachers throughout the district are currently quarantining. All of those teachers are at Prineville-based schools, not the charter school in Powell Butte or the one-room schools in Paulina or Brothers, she said.
"I do value the teachers, and I value their health, and I want them to stay isolated and get well," Johnson said.
Students may have to continue distance learning in January, as the safe harbor clause from state reopening metrics will have expired. That clause allows schools that were already open before Gov. Kate Brown unveiled her new metrics in late October to keep teaching students in-person.
Under the current metrics, Crook County must have fewer than 30 COVID-19 cases in a two-week span, along with a test positivity rate of 5% or lower. In the past two weeks, Crook County has had 98 cases — a number which has risen sharply in the past few weeks — and an 8.6% test positivity rate, according to state statistics.
In her Monday letter to families, Johnson warned that local COVID-19 numbers may still be too high to bring back students in January. But on Wednesday, she expressed optimism that Brown could extend the safe harbor clause, allowing Crook County schools to remain open.
Scott Cooper, chair of the Crook County School Board, had similar hopes.
"The governor has made it clear that getting back to school is a priority, the CDC is saying reopening is a priority," he told The Bulletin Wednesday, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have reason for optimism.”
Cooper said said he was disappointed, but not surprised by the need to close schools next week.
"This is the way pandemic response is going to go … three steps forward, one step back,” he said. "I’m just delighted we’ve been able to stay open as long as we have.”
Vicky Ryan, spokesperson for Crook County Public Health, said the health agency completely supports Johnson's decision.
Local health officials believe that teachers or students who tested positive were not exposed to COVID-19 in school, she said. Instead, social gatherings are likely the culprit.
"We promote staying diligent and safe, continuing to practice social distancing and reducing gatherings," Ryan told The Bulletin.
