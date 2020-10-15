Multiple students and staff members of the Waldorf School of Bend tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 5, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state reports that three students and four staffers tested positive. However, according to Nathaniel Brocious, interim director of the Waldorf School of Bend, and a spokesperson from Deschutes County Public Health, only two students and three staffers tested positive, and there was a data error in the state's tally.
As of Thursday, the Waldorf School of Bend — a private school in northeast Bend serving 65 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade — is the only school in Central Oregon with students or staff that have reported COVID-19 cases in the past 28 days, according to state data.
Some of the students and staff who tested positive during the week of Oct. 5 are still quarantining at home, while others have returned to the school, Brocious said.
