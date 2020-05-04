St. Charles to require everyone to wear a mask

Sarah VanBuskirk, left, looks across to talk with fellow patient service specialists Yuehua Liang, right, and Eva Villanueva as they prepare records via cell phone for patients driving up to a coronavirus testing site Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Seattle. The site, open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, is available to anyone displaying the virus symptoms, or are pregnant, over 60 or have a chronic condition, as well as health care workers and first responders.

 Elaine Thompson

St. Charles Health System is now requiring everyone who enters its facilities to wear a mask, which follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Masks were mandatory starting Monday. Healthcare workers have already been wearing masks and personal protective equipment.

Wearing masks helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 by people who do not have any symptoms. Patients and visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask, but one will be provided if needed. The hospital is able to give masks because the community has donated more than  15,000, according to an email newsletter published by St. Charles.  Every team member at St. Charles has two cloth masks to wear.

The CDC has been recommending for more than a month that a cloth face mask can help prevent the spread of the virus in places where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores, pharmacies and areas with significant community-based transmission.

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

