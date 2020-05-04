St. Charles Health System is now requiring everyone who enters its facilities to wear a mask, which follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Masks were mandatory starting Monday. Healthcare workers have already been wearing masks and personal protective equipment.
Wearing masks helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 by people who do not have any symptoms. Patients and visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask, but one will be provided if needed. The hospital is able to give masks because the community has donated more than 15,000, according to an email newsletter published by St. Charles. Every team member at St. Charles has two cloth masks to wear.
The CDC has been recommending for more than a month that a cloth face mask can help prevent the spread of the virus in places where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores, pharmacies and areas with significant community-based transmission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.