Sarah VanBuskirk, left, looks across to talk with fellow patient service specialists Yuehua Liang, right, and Eva Villanueva as they prepare records via cell phone for patients driving up to a coronavirus testing site Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Seattle. The site, open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, is available to anyone displaying the virus symptoms, or are pregnant, over 60 or have a chronic condition, as well as health care workers and first responders.