Six health educators from St. Charles Health System will help Central Oregon county health departments with COVID-19 contact tracing.
Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties had enough contact tracers to enter Phase 2, which began this week. The partnership gives the three counties additional resources for surge situations, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
“The St. Charles (team) will assist county case investigators by following up with close contacts to provide education about state recommendations to self-quarantine and the symptoms of COVID-19,”
Emerson said. “They will check in regularly to monitor symptoms and will coordinate with county public health to help facilitate testing for anyone that becomes symptomatic in an effort to contain further spread.”
Contact tracing is used to contain outbreaks of COVID-19. It requires understanding patient confidentiality, the ability to conduct interviews, to be culturally sensitive, to create a rapport and then determine who the patient has been in contact with, said Jill Johnson, Deschutes County Health Services Communicable Disease Programs supervisor.
Jefferson County Public Health praised St. Charles Health System for providing these six health educators who work in family care clinics in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. The St. Charles health educators have taken the Oregon Health Authority’s contact tracing online training.
“This is another great example of how our health care system works together,” said Tami Kepaa, Jefferson County public information officer. “By partnering (we) are able to expand our outreach abilities and ensure the county continues to meet requirements outlined by the governor’s reopening plan.”
One of the six, Gabby Gilmore, a St. Charles Health System community health educator, said health educators are used to working with patients in times of crisis.
St. Charles will continue to pay the salaries of the health educators, said Maggie O’Connor, St. Charles community health strategy manager.
“Our CEO was blown away by the community support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” O’Connor said. “He was looking for ways our caregivers could give back to the community in a meaningful way.”
Deschutes County has met all the public health requirements outlined by the Oregon Health Authority, Emerson said.
“It helps to affirm that we can do this work with the skills we have,” said Gilmore. “We’ll be keeping in contact with people during the 14-day quarantine period and check to see if they come down with symptoms. That information we’ll pass along to the county.”
