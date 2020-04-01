Health care workers at St. Charles Health System have access to a 15-day supply of personal protective equipment if the COVID-19 cases don’t surge, but if more patients come, then supplies will last just three days, officials say.
But relief is coming. The Federal Emergency Management Agency delivered supplies to Oregon.
Gloves, face shields, N95 masks and surgical masks will be sent to the 36 counties and nine tribes in Oregon. Deliveries should arrive by Monday.
St. Charles Health System has been critically low of these items, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles spokeswoman.
The hospital system is not alone in short supplies. Gov. Kate Brown vowed to ask for more supplies from the National Stockpile outside of Washington, D.C.
Companies have tried to order more equipment, but the disruption in the supply chain thwarted those efforts.
At Summit Medical Group Oregon, Dr. Russell Massine said the shortage is causing stress on health care workers along with the pace in which everyone has to adapt to changing guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Summit Medical Group Oregon care providers at all levels are working tirelessly to prepare for a widespread COVID-19 outbreak in Central Oregon. We are stringently developing and changing workflows to create efficiencies as it relates to preservation and proper protection,” Massine said in an email.
“We are speaking to our teams multiple times a day to hear and address their concerns.”
At Summit medical, health care professionals are being asked to reuse N95 masks, as long as they haven’t been compromised, which meets CDC guidelines.
“This helps us preserve our supply while protecting our team from exposure,” Massine said.
Tiffany Simmons, a nurse at St. Charles Health System, said paper bags were taped to a door on her floor with masks placed inside the bags.
“This puts us at significant risk as there is a danger of putting it (the mask) on inside out. If reused, the contaminated side can be placed on our faces, which did happen to a co-worker over the weekend,” Simmons said. “Every hospital should’ve been prepared for an emergency. Every single one.”
Spare masks, both N95 and surgical, are kept in the nurse’s station, she said. If a replacement is needed, she has to ask for it.
Concerns about a shortage of personal protection equipment cropped up in early March when a nurse reported she was asked to use the same mask for three weeks, said Kevin Mealy, of the Oregon Nurses Association, which represents nurses in Bend, Redmond and Prineville who work in the St. Charles Health System.
Others in hospitals large and small are mandating the reuse of a mask for a full 12-hour shift, or reusing them on the next shift, Mealy said.
“Nurses are strongly encouraged to preserve and reuse,” Mealy said. “The only reason the nurses haven’t run out is because of consistent reuse, which isn’t safe.”
St. Charles will be able to stretch supplies because nurses can now tap into their personal supply of protective equipment, Mealy said.
“Nurses and health professionals are concerned that the guidance is changing based on the supply and not the science,” he said. “While we’re seeing the illness spreading, we’re seeing standards slipping.”
Since the beginning of the outbreak, the World Health Organization has shipped more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 masks, 873,000 gloves, 15,000 goggles and 24,000 face shields to 75 countries.
Even with shipments like this, St. Charles still needed to put out a call for donations from the community on March 23.
“It is very hard to predict what will happen based on the availability of supplies coming from the state and FEMA, and continued donations from the community,” Goodman said.
