St. Charles Health System is preparing for yet another surge in COVID-19 cases, as snow and cold weather force people indoors.
The number of COVID-19 cases is expected to rise, according to recent forecasting models. On Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority reported 182 cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County and one death. Statewide, 1,900 new cases were reported.
"We're deep into this pandemic and we're anticipating another surge from the omicron (variant) and its spread throughout the country," said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive. "We are anticipating that we will have an increase of patients in our hospitals. The big challenge remains staffing."
St. Charles Bend, the one hospital in the region that cares for COVID-19 patients, is experiencing a plateau of patients at the moment, but the next seven to 10 days could see an increase. The question is how steeply that will rise and how long it will last, said Michael Johnson, St. Charles Health System senior data scientist.
The challenge for St. Charles, which operates four hospitals in Central Oregon, is the hospital system has 911 open positions at the moment. About 250 people are in the process of being hired, leaving the hospital with 661 positions unfilled.
The hospital does have the help of about 140 traveling nurses that the state funded and distributed to St. Charles, but a contingent of Oregon National Guard personnel recently ended an assignment to help with nonpatient work that lasted several months, Abasalon said.
"Every day we work to source additional caregivers to join our staff," Absalon said. "The positions are across the continuum of care."
How bad it will get, depends on how many children get vaccinated, adults receive their booster shots and the transmission of the variant, which is highly contagious, Johnson said. Only two variables can be controlled by the public: behavior and the booster rate, he said.
"I think we're doing pretty well behavior wise, compared to other places," Johnson said. "The one thing that makes a huge difference is how the peak will go and that's affected by our booster rate. If we can double the number of booster shots between now and the second week of January, we can significantly bring down that curve on the order of 20 to 30 patients a day."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the booster shot provides a high degree of protection from the variant. The CDC also recommends that everyone 18 and older get the booster shot to protect against COVID-19 and the variants that are circulating.
During past surges, particularly this past summer when the delta variant was circulating in the community, the hospital was forced to delay surgeries that required an overnight stay. In the wake of the waning case counts since the peak this summer, St. Charles has been racing to ease the backlog of nonemergency surgeries it had postponed due to a lack of staff and beds. The hospital had been delaying these kind of surgeries since the start of the pandemic, Absalon said.
St. Charles serves as the regional hospital for eight counties. According to the state's health data website, 35% of its intensive care unit beds and 22% of its nonintensive care beds were available. At times during the peak of the last surge this summer, there were one or two intensive care beds available.
Abasalon urged community members to get a vaccination, if they haven't yet, or get a booster shot. The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way in Redmond will hold a drive-thru clinic starting Jan. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. daily. It closed Dec. 23. Information about additional clinics can be found on the Deschutes County Health Services website.
"It's incredibly difficult to estimate it right now," Johnson said. "There are indicators that are concerning: Case rates are going up, positivity rates are going up and that's confirming what we expected."
(1) comment
So 73% of Oregon has been vaccinated. Many people have also had Covid increasing natural immunity. So then where is this coming from? Apparently the surge never really materializes despite the constant fear mongering on Media.
Why is Bend Bullet8n doing this?
