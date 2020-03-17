St. Charles Health System and Deschutes County Health Services created a new phone line Tuesday, so callers can ask questions about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The service will be available to callers in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network. County health professionals and caregivers will answer the phone, according to the release.
The phone line is (541) 699-5109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.