Six medical professionals at St. Charles Bend were among the first in Central Oregon to be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday, according to hospital officials.
The volunteers sat at six tables in a ground-floor conference room at the hospital and were injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was fast-tracked through the approval process 10 days ago.
On the same day, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 39 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Deschutes County, the lowest daily case count since early November. Health authority officials also reported the death on Monday of a Deschutes County man. The 58-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 14, and died Dec. 19 at St. Charles Medical Center, according to health officials.
Armed with the vaccine, Jonathan Calles, a certified nursing assistant, said he will now feel a bit less stress about going home at night worrying if he's bringing home the virus.
"It's giving me a sense of security," Calles said. "I've been paranoid about getting my partner sick or my roommate sick. (The vaccine) isn't 100% fool-proof, but it gets rid of a little bit of the stress when I feel a tickle in the back of my throat."
The six vaccination recipients were chosen from a variety of departments that care for or provide support to COVID-19 patients, said Kayley Mendenhall, St. Charles Health System director of communications and marketing.
Dr. Frances McCabe, who works in the St. Charles Bend emergency department, received the vaccine at 11 a.m.
Also getting the first vaccine was DJ Pierce, a respiratory therapist, Beccky LaCoss, an environmental services caregiver, Cathy Davila, a phlebotomist in the emergency department and Julie Bostrom, a registered nurse in the emergency department.
"It won't change how I interact with my family," McCabe said Monday morning in a telephone interview. "If you know the math, the vaccine is 90% to 95% effective, but no one knows if they're the ones it won't be effective on.
"You don't know for sure, even though the odds are in your favor. I'll maintain the same precautions that my family has adopted. We see this as a sign of hope on the long journey."
Last week, St. Charles Bend received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in super-cold storage, 94 degrees below zero. Caregivers can volunteer to receive the vaccine. They are not required to take the vaccine, although an internal survey showed that 90% of the medical professionals in St. Charles Health System are ready to sign up.
The hospital is vaccinating a broad swath of medical professionals just in case there are side effects from the vaccine. A second dose needs to be issued 21 days after the first one. Medical professionals from the hospital’s four campuses will be going to the Bend facility to get the vaccine.
Hospital officials sought out caregiver volunteers who had underlying risk, McCabe said. As more vaccines arrive in Central Oregon, the list will expand to risk and age, with those with health issues and age at the top of the list, and those younger without any health issues among the lowest priority. Typically, COVID-19 affects older people with underlying health conditions.
Also on Monday, CVS Pharmacy fanned out administering COVID-19 vaccines to more than 40,000 long term care facilities in a dozen states, according to a press statement. In Oregon, 457 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities were chosen.
The pharmacy was selected by the U.S. Department of Human Services as one of two providers to administer the vaccine.
"This is the first and necessary step in a long journey," McCabe said. "We're deeply in it now and no one should let their guard down."
