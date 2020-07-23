For the first time since the pandemic started, St. Charles Bend has 16 COVID-19 patients, and its intensive care unit is nearing capacity, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive.
The intensive care unit has 30 beds, of which 26 patients now occupy them and five of those patients have COVID-19, Absalon said Thursday during a Bend Chamber of Commerce free webinar.
“Today we hit a new high of 16 patients in our hospital and unlike our first surge in early April, we don’t see any indication that the rise in COVID-19 cases is going to slow down,” Absalon said.
The hospital is prepared to add additional beds, if need be, and has a surge plan in place in case the need for more hospital beds occurs, Absalon said.
But Absalon said he hopes it becomes unnecessary.
"We continue to urgently ask people to help us prevent this possibility by helping to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus," Absalon said. "Please wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene and keep 6 feet of distance from people outside of your immediate household.”
Testing supplies continue to be challenging to acquire, he said, particularly the rapid testing, which provides results in under 72 hours. The hospital has 249 tests that were positive for COVID-19 and currently has 327 pending.
Emily Freeland, Deschutes County Health Services environmental health specialist, said that the best time to test after being exposed by way of a close contact is four to seven days. During the week of July 13-19, Deschutes County had its highest case count, Freeland said.
Tourism season is in full swing, and county health officials have received a lot of calls and complaints.
"There are probably two reasons," Freeland said." Yes, we can talk about tourism and how it puts a strain on our system. But so does reopening, people going out and about, and we're seeing the trends from that even before we were having the heavy tourism season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.