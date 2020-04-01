Attention sewers: Start threading those sewing machines. St. Charles Health System has put out the call for 7,500 hand-sewn masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Already the community has come together and donated 2,500 homemade masks, but the health system said the additions will enable each health care worker to have two. If St. Charles exceeds its 10,000-mask goal, the excess will be distributed among other groups in the area.
“We’ve received more offers than we can count to help sew masks and we are so grateful,” said Rod Marchiando, senior vice president of improvement and strategy, in a prepared statement. “We are truly fortunate to receive this level of support from our Central Oregon communities.”
St. Charles will launder the fabric masks before they hand them out, as provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The masks will be worn by hospital workers who may come in contact with people who are not suspected of having an infectious disease. Generally hand-sewn masks are not approved personal protection equipment for health care workers who come in contact with people who are believed to be infected with COVID-19 or other infectious diseases, according to the statement.
In addition to the donation of hand-sewn masks, St. Charles has already received between March 20-27: more than 4,000 N95 masks, 90 lab coats, 8,400 droplet masks, 548 boxes of gloves, 126 pairs of safety goggles and glasses, 457 bottles of hand sanitizer, 83 bottles of rubbing alcohol, 1,812 bouffant caps and 52 face shields.
For more information, including directions on how to sew the masks and the locations where they can be dropped off, visit www.stcharleshealthcare.org/covid-19/hand-sewn-masks
