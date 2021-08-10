High patient counts, longer hospitalizations and surging COVID-19 numbers have pushed St. Charles Bend to ask the governor for help from the Oregon National Guard to help increase staffing.
“We’re working hard to pull in all the available resources and to think outside the box,” said Julie Ostrem, St. Charles Health System senior director of perioperative and cardiovascular services. “We have made the request for National Guard support.
“We’ve asked them to source caregivers, and employees, nurses and resources, whatever that might look like to help us expand our ability to care for more patients,” she said.
Like other medical facilities, St. Charles has been affected by staffing shortages, a lagging community response to getting vaccinated and a highly infectious variant circulating in the community. These challenges are happening while the health care workforce is overtaxed by the demands placed by the pandemic.
Earlier this week, the hospital asked Deschutes County to impose a mask mandate. It also asked Redmond and Bend to consider requiring masks for indoor activities, Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive, said during an online town hall meeting Tuesday. Multnomah County reinstated an indoor mask requirement Monday.
St. Charles asked Thursday for 30 registered nurses from the National Guard. The National Guard’s nursing staffing is limited and help won’t be coming, Absalon said. But the hospital is looking at how else the National Guard might help with other resources during this surge, he said.
The Oregon Health Authority is tapping into the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon to help the hospital fill staffing needs.
St. Charles hospital system has been running at nearly full capacity for some time, said Dr. Doug Merrill, St. Charles Bend and Redmond chief medical officer. Recently as many as 20 patients had to wait overnight in the emergency department for a bed to open up, Merrill said.
The capacity is not because the hospital doesn’t have enough beds. It just doesn’t have enough people to care for the patients. St. Charles needs to fill 125 registered nurse positions. That’s about a 31% vacancy rate, he said.
“Our folks have been heroic in how they’ve continued to rally and care for patients, but it’s not something we can expect to go forward,” Merrill said. “It means that we can’t surge up. And that’s the same as other hospitals are facing.”
On Tuesday, St. Charles had about 40 COVID-19 patients, and that number was projected to increase to about 55 patients through September, Merrill said. The number could go much higher unless the community practices interventions like masking, social distancing and vaccinating, Merrill said.
“Forty is a significant number,” Merrill said. “We were in the single digits two and a half weeks ago.”
Nearly 100% of all the cases at St. Charles being tested now are of the highly contagious delta variant, said Dr. Cynthia Maree, St. Charles Health System medical director of infection prevention services. Just six weeks ago, the variant was found in only 5% of the cases in Central Oregon, Maree said.
“The variant poses a challenge for us because then we see how many caregivers are sick from this infection,” Maree said. “Our caregivers live in our community and as we see the spread in our community, so too does it spread in our caregivers.”
In order to keep everyone safe about 85% of Central Oregon needs to be vaccinated, she said. Currently the three counties are averaging about 60% vaccination rate.
“It’s very difficult,” said Aaron Adams, St. Charles Bend and Redmond president. “The delta variant is here and that will continue to exacerbate our challenges. It’s the unfortunate reality of where we’re at. There’s no way to sugar coat it. We are in a difficult situation and it will take everyone. You have to do your part.”
