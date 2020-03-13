The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show was staged in March last year with about 3 feet of snow on the ground in Redmond.
But the long-running show could not withstand concerns over the coronavirus this year.
The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show was canceled Thursday following Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide ban on organized gatherings of 250 people or more for the next four weeks.
The show, which was scheduled to run Thursday through Sunday in its 21st year at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, typically draws hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts over each of its four days.
“We made the difficult decision to cancel the show in the wake of the governor’s announcement,” said Trey Carskadon, spokesman for the show. “And more than anything, in the interest of all involved, our attendees, exhibitors and staff. It’s the right thing to do.”
The show was to include more than 300 exhibitors and manufacturers in fishing, hunting, outdoor apparel, boats, camp cooking and more.
Also scheduled was a kids trout pond, outdoor cooking competition, indoor archery tournament, and the state elk-calling championship, among many more events and seminars.
“We have over 300 exhibitors just in the arena,” Carskadon said. “And even beyond that, the amount of information we’ve gained relevant to this virus, it really is the right thing to do. We just didn’t want to put anybody in harm’s way.”
Carskadon said that staff had been organizing the show for the past 10 months.
“But all things considered, this was a no-brainer,” he said. “Very difficult and very expensive, but this was in the best interest of all involved. “
Carskadon said that some exhibitors had traveled to Redmond from as far as Canada and Alaska for the show.
“You have a tremendous amount of effort and expense that these folks have gone through to move their RVs, boats and motorhomes,” Carskadon said. “It’s tough news. What was really difficult was there was some really cool new stuff that we were bringing to Central Oregon. We sold out the exhibitors early and we were poised to have a fabulous show. It’s really tough.”
O’Loughlin Trade Shows, which runs three sportsmen’s shows throughout the Northwest (the other two in Puyallup, Washington, and Portland) has produced shows for 80 years and has never canceled a show until now, according to Carskadon.
“Last year we had a 118-year snow event (in Central Oregon), and we were told that it was going to be impossible to open the show, but we did,” Carskadon said. “We opened it on time and we had a good show. We’ve been faced with floods and a whole variety of things, and this is the first time. It’s a public safety issue, and that trumps everything.”
Other cancellations
Also in Central Oregon, the St. Patrick’s Day Dash 5-kilometer run scheduled for Saturday in Bend has been canceled. Anyone who already registered can receive a refund or make a donation to the Family Access Network, according to bendstpatsdash.com. Those who would like a refund can send an email to bethany@layitoutevents.com.
The Prineville Paddy Pint 5K, 10K, and 2-mile run scheduled for Sunday has been postponed and rescheduled for May 3, according to Brandi Ebner, executive director for the Crook County Foundation, which organizes the run.
“It will be sort of an Irish Cinco de Mayo,” Ebner joked.
The Central Oregon Golf Show, scheduled for Saturday at Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend, has been canceled.
At Mt. Bachelor ski area, the Cascade Crest Nordic Ski Marathon and Relay scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, as have all other events at the resort scheduled for this weekend, according to Leigh Capozzi, director of communications for Bachelor. The resort continues to be fully operational and open daily for alpine skiing, snowboarding and nordic skiing.
The 44th annual Pole Pedal Paddle, scheduled for May 16 on a course from Mount Bachelor to Bend, is still scheduled as planned, according to race director Molly Kelley, of the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.
“We are hoping that with the four-week ban on large gatherings, this will help contain the virus,” Kelley noted on pppbend.com. “We are forging ahead! If we are forced to make a change we will credit your race entry for next year. But we are moving forward with all of our plans to have a great race. So keep training.”
MBSEF is also extending the discounted early registration deadline from April 10 to May 1.
