SOCCER
MLS extends suspension of season — Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it would postpone its season for at least eight weeks to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDCP recommended that events involving more than 50 people be postponed over the next eight weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Portland Timbers had played two games so far, suffering a 3-1 loss to Minnesota United on March 1 before beating Nashville SC 1-0 on March 8.
BASEBALL
Boston lefty Sale to have surgery — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic. The team made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after saying that the 30-year-old left-hander had a flexor strain near the elbow. At the time, the Red Sox hoped Sale would avoid the operation.
Mariners close Arizona facility — The Seattle Mariners have shut down their spring training facility because of the coronavirus and told their players to view the coming weeks as though they are in offseason mode. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said on a conference call Thursday that the club decided to shutter the facility in Peoria, Arizona, for the time being.
FOOTBALL
Saints coach Payton tests positive for virus — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN. Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He told the network that he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic. Payton said he took the test Monday after he began to feel ill a day earlier, but he also said he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough.
Rams release star RB Gurley — The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history. The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed. Gurley will consume a whopping $20.15 million in dead salary-cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that extension.
— Bulletin wire reports
