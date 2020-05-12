BASKETBALL
NBA players to be anonymously polled by union: Yes or No on restarting the season — The coronavirus put the NBA season on hold, and now we’re going to see just how many players want this season to resume. The National Basketball Players Association regional representatives began polling its members on Tuesday, asking a yes or no question on whether or not they wanted to restart the season amid the pandemic, according to ESPN. Those NBPA officers told their players the poll was anonymous and confidential. In other words: No, big brother LeBron won’t come knocking at your door. James, of course, has been the most outspoken proponent of resuming the NBA season, and for good reason: He has the most to lose — including his best shot at a fourth career NBA championship with his Lakers team this season. “Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” James tweeted on April 30. “Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything.” But that sentiment may not ring true for players in other situations. Players on teams far outside the playoff picture may be hesitant to resume play and put themselves and their loved ones at risk of contracting the coronavirus. They may not feel the same urgency to resume the season as someone legitimately competing for a championship.
Kobe Bryant’s sports academy retires “Mamba” nickname — The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant has retired his “Mamba” nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon’s death in a helicopter crash. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed as they flew to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles. The Thousand Oaks-based facility announced Tuesday it would return to its original name of Sports Academy and retire the “Mamba” name to the rafters. The academy was founded in 2016; Bryant, who spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA championships, joined in 2018. Games were being played at the academy when the news broke of Bryant’s death. Players immediately stopped and many people in the gym burst into tears when told that Bryant was aboard the helicopter that crashed. The academy is under consideration as a home base for the G League’s new select program, which is scheduled to begin in the fall. The program will serve as a one-year prepping, both on and off the court, for certain elite players who chose to bypass college but are not yet eligible for the NBA draft.
HORSE RACING
New prep schedule unveiled for Kentucky Derby qualifying — Churchill Downs on Tuesday released a preliminary list of races that could be used as an extension of the Road to the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, pending agreement by the host tracks. The 146th Derby was rescheduled for Sept. 5 from its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Preakness and Belmont — the other legs of the Triple Crown — have yet to be rescheduled. If they are run before the Derby, points to the top four finishers would be worth 150-60-30-15. The lone prep race in May will be the $150,000 Matt Winn on May 23 at Churchill Downs. The top four finishers will receive points of 50-20-10-5. That’s an increase from the previously announced points of 10-4-2-1. Other preps have been added on a regional basis, and once the New York Racing Association finalizes its stakes schedule, more preps could be added to the series. The point values for each race will be subject to readjustment based on their proximity to all Triple Crown races.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. gymnastics championships canceled for first time since 1940s due to coronavirus — For the first time since 1942, the U.S. will not crown national champions in the sport of gymnastics. As the current national governing body in the country, USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday that it has canceled this year’s marquee competition because of the coronavirus outbreak. “In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events,” Chief Executive Officer Li Li Leung said. The championships, previously overseen by the AAU, were originally scheduled for early June. Also scrapped was a major spring competition in Connecticut. Gymnastics now takes its place among other Olympic sports that have decided to hold off from resuming action, especially in light of the Tokyo Summer Games being postponed until 2021. Leung said her organization is in the process of rescheduling the canceled events and will soon announce a date for the Olympic trials.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.