GOLF
Koepka cards best round of year for lead at WGC in Memphis — Defending champion Brooks Koepka matched his career best with an 8-under 62 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Koepka had nine birdies and a bogey on a windy day at TPC Southwind in the World Golf Championship event, a week after missing the cut in Minnesota in the 3M Open. Koepka also will defend his PGA Championship title next week at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, and his coaches helped him realize last weekend how much he was favoring his injured left knee. Fowler, who last missed the cut at Memorial, chipped in from 30 feet to tie Koepka for the lead with a hole to play. But Fowler two-putted for bogey after putting his tee shot in the left rough on his final hole to finish at 64 and tied with Brendon Todd.
BASEBALL
Blue Jays-Phillies postponed — Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday his team's series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was called off because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive. It's the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States. Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins — who recently played at Philadelphia — tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Umpire Joe West leaves game after hit by flying baseball bat — Home plate umpire Joe West left in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday's game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette's flying bat. The 67-year-old West, who is the senior umpire in Major League Baseball, was struck near his left ear when Toronto leadoff hitter Bichette lost hold of his bat while swinging at — and missing — the first pitch thrown by Washington right-hander Erick Fedde. West missed two innings of the game before returning.
BASKETBALL
Knicks bring Tom Thibodeau back to New York as new coach — Tom Thibodeau brought the Chicago Bulls to their greatest success since Michael Jordan. He returned the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs after a 13-year absence. All the while, there was one challenge he sought. He has seen what it's like in New York when the Knicks win and wanted to be the coach to make it happen again. “This a dream come true for me,” Thibodeau said. “This is my dream job.” He got it Thursday, when the Knicks brought the former NBA Coach of the Year back to the organization he helped reach the NBA Finals as an assistant. Thibodeau was an assistant with the Knicks from 1996-2003, part of Jeff Van Gundy's staff when they made a run from the No. 8 seed to the finals in 1999. He's had success all around the NBA since he left and the Knicks have had almost none, but that hasn't dampened his desire to come back.
Ionescu erupts for 33 points in Liberty loss to Dallas — Sabrina Ionescu fell to her former Oregon teammate Satou Sabally, but it wasn’t for lack of production. Ionescu had 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists but the New York Liberty fell to the Dallas Wings, 93-80, Wednesday night at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It was one point shy of the single-game rookie scoring mark in Liberty history, behind only Kia Nurse’s 34 points against Indiana on June 2, 2018. Ionescu shot 11 for 20 from the field, including 6 of 10 from three-point range, tying for second all-time for threes in a game by a WNBA rookie. She easily could have had a double-double had her teammates, overwhelmingly fellow rookies, finished more of her terrific passes. “I definitely felt more like myself, more comfortable and more confident,” Ionescu said. “The game, obviously not happy because we didn’t win. So that part still isn’t up to my standard, our standard as a team and an organization."
