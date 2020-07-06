FOOTBALL
Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change — Several Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. The letter obtained by The Associated Press is signed by 15 Native American advocates. It demands the team and the NFL cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos — with specific importance put on Washington, which last week launched a “thorough review” of its name. The groups “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples." The NFL did not immediately respond to a message confirming receipt of the letter. Goodell last week expressed support for Snyder's review process of the name.
Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year deal, report says. It’s the richest in NFL history — The Chiefs have their guy for the long haul. Superstar quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has agreed to terms on a 10-year extension that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2031 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon. Schefter later reported the deal is worth more than $400 million. The Chiefs, who started the day with $6.2 million in available cap space, apparently got creative with Mahomes’ deal. Citing sources, Schefter reports the extension will be tied to a percentage of the salary cap every season, which means Mahomes can earn more each year as the cap increases. Since joining the Chiefs in 2017 as a first-round pick, Mahomes, who turns 25 on Sept. 17, has certainly earned a lucrative contract. The Chiefs said throughout the offseason that taking care of him was a priority. Just days after the 2020 NFL Draft, they used a fifth-year contract option on Mahomes’ rookie deal to buy themselves time to get a new agreement done.
GOLF
PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators — The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus on his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament. “But given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our ‘Return to Golf’ — the health and safety of all involved,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Monday. The absence of spectators also means the tournament will not have a pro-am.
SOCCER
MLS MVP Carlos Vela will skip LAFC's trip to Orlando tourney — Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela will not accompany Los Angeles FC to the league's return tournament in Orlando this month. Vela announced his decision Monday, citing his concern for the health of his family, including his pregnant wife, Saioa. LAFC general manager John Thorrington said Vela expects to rejoin the club when it returns from the tournament in Orlando. LAFC announced Vela's decision shortly before the team was scheduled to fly to Florida. The absence of Vela is the latest blow to the MLS Is Back tournament, scheduled as the league's return to competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first game of the event had to be postponed when six FC Dallas players tested positive for the virus, and other positive tests have popped up around the league while teams headed to Florida, where the virus is spreading rapidly.
BASEBALL
MLB '20 schedule: Yanks-Nats, Giants-Dodgers open on July 23 — Mookie Betts, Gerrit Cole and a pair of high-profile matchups are set for opening day as Major League Baseball begins its shortened 60-game season on July 23 in ballparks without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. MLB released the schedule Monday, and it starts with two games. Cole and the New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals at 4:08 p.m. PDT, then Betts and his new Los Angeles Dodgers teammates host the San Francisco Giants at 7:08 p.m. There are 14 games on July 24, including the first matchup at new Globe Life Field in Texas when the Rangers take on Colorado. The same day, Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels visit Oakland and the Cincinnati Reds host Detroit.
Asymptomatic All-Star slugger Gallo tests positive for virus — All-Star slugger Joey Gallo tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the outfielder who is asymptomatic to miss the start of summer camp for the Texas Rangers after being among teammates who had worked out at their new ballpark for several weeks before that. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Monday that Gallo has had multiple tests, including one that came back negative. He was isolating at his high-rise Dallas apartment and away from teammates. “Our mindset going into this was it’s not a matter if guys tested positive but when,” Daniels said. The 26-year-old Gallo initially took a saliva test as part of the team’s intake process June 27, and got a positive result two days later. Gallo, who allowed the Rangers to share the information, took a nasal swab test on June 30 that came back negative, but then had another saliva test that came back positive Sunday.
HOCKEY
NHL, players' union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1 — The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced a tentative agreement Monday to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years. The CBA deal, coupled with both sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games, paves the way for hockey to resume in less than a month. Training camps would open next Monday, July 13, and games would resume Aug. 1 if the league’s board of governors, players’ executive committee and full membership sign off. The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two “hub” cities July 26 for exhibition games. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1.
—Bulletin wire reports
