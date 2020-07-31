FOOTBALL
AP Source: ESPN tabs Levy, Griese and Riddick for MNF booth — Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new announce team for ESPN's “Monday Night Football” according to a person familiar with the decision. ESPN biographer Jim Miller was the first to report on the new booth. The trio has familiarity working together. They called the late game in last season's Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland.
BASEBALL
White Sox bring up 2B prospect and former Beaver Nick Madrigal — The Chicago White Sox promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal on Friday, adding one of their top prospects to the roster. The 23-year-old Madrigal had been training at the team's auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Illinois. Veteran reliever Kelvin Herrera was designated for assignment to make room on the roster before the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City. Madrigal was selected by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Oregon State. He will wear uniform No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.