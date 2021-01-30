Nothing would make Anne Yost happier than getting a vaccine against COVID-19.
At age 65, she’s not anywhere near eligibility. Yet she hears from friends and reads news reports of others who have been able to slip in under the radar of the vaccine guidance established by the
Oregon Health Authority and get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“If they need an arm for an extra dose, I’d rather they take mine then toss it,” said Yost, a Bend resident. “I don’t want to be the person who drives to another county and insists on a vaccine. In some places, I am hearing that if you just show up you can get a vaccine.
“Here, it will be a problem to wait outside for a shot when it’s 18 degrees. I figure I’ll just wait. I could be seeing my grandkids.”
Deschutes County is one of many in the state that have plowed through its first responders and teachers and moved to the next level, while other counties are lagging because of access or limited vaccination supplies.
This inequity has prompted the Oregon Health Authority to announce on Friday that it would limit the number of doses to counties that are ahead of the governor’s schedule and direct these first doses to counties behind schedule, said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen in a press briefing.
And health care providers administering the vaccine want to make sure no vaccines go to waste, which has resulted in some Central Oregonians being vaccinated ahead of schedule.
Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties are among the 18 counties to have their first dose vaccine supplies limited next week, and 13 counties will have their supplies boosted to bump up vaccination rates. Deschutes County confirmed on Friday that only second-doses will be administered after Saturday. No new vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Deschutes County and no new vaccines will be administered. Only second doses will be administered, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
“We know counties are not moving through their eligible groups at a uniform rate and some counties have vaccinated more of their population than others for a variety of reasons,” Allen said.
To date the state has vaccinated 6.8% of the population, Allen said. At the current rate of vaccinations, it will take the state 14 weeks to vaccinate 1.2 million people, he said.
Hospitals and medical groups in Central Oregon say they’re not wasting a drop of the vaccine. At St. Charles Health System, if there’s extra from the vaccine clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, it’s taken back to the hospital in Bend and given to a patient, said Lisa Goodman, hospital spokeswoman.
At High Lakes Health Care, if there are additional doses, the clinic will contact other medical professionals new to town needing a second dose, said Dr. Jessica Morgan, High Lakes medical director.
“If push came to shove, I would never waste a dose,” said Morgan in an email. “I would reach out to a patient in 1B group (age 75 and older) and schedule them. But this would be very rare and, at this point, 1 or 2 (doses).”
Recently a Bend resident, who didn’t want his name used, said he heard from a neighbor that 40 doses of Moderna vaccine needed to be dispersed before they went bad. He and several neighbors all went on a Saturday in January to get the first dose of the vaccine, well before the governor issued permission for the county to give the vaccine to those 75 and older.
Others got the vaccine when they accompanied their elderly parents.
During a recent snowstorm that stalled traffic on Interstate 5, a medical professional had six doses that would expire before reaching his destination and issued them to folks also stuck on the freeway, according to media reports.
If people arrive at the vaccine clinic without an appointment, the county will not vaccinate them, said Emerson, of Deschutes County Health Services . Appointments are required.
“We’ve heard rumors of things like an end-of-day list, but the only way to be vaccinated is by scheduling an appointment,” Emerson said.
Only those who are eligible according to the governor’s phased approach are eligible. People must attest that they are in a qualifying group, meaning Phase 1A and Phase 1B, groups 1-3, Emerson said. People who are eligible through their employer are asked to bring proof of employment. People who are eligible based on their age are asked to bring proof of age, she said.
To help assure access to the vaccine for eligible Central Oregonians, county health officials created the vaccine interest online form to notify residents when they are eligible to schedule their vaccine appointment.
Since the opening of the vaccine clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on Jan. 20, 7,966 people have been vaccinated, according to the county’s data collected on Thursday. Of those, 7,816 were residents of Central Oregon.
“This is in line with what we would expect as we may have some people who recently moved to the area, split time between Central Oregon and another Oregon region,” Emerson said. “(The) St. Charles Health System serves a regional population that can extend beyond Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.”
Yost said she has contacted her primary care physician several times, each time telling her she was not eligible.
“I’ve heard from friends who called their physician a lot and get one,” Yost said. “Some called the same clinic multiple times and got the vaccine. But that’s in California.”
