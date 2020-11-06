The number of COVID-19 cases continued their dramatic climb upward Friday in Central Oregon extending a trend that began in September.
On Friday, Oregon Health Authority reported 38 positive test results of COVID-19 in Deschutes County, five new cases in Crook County and seven in Jefferson County.
Statewide the number of positive cases soared to 770, the second day in a row that cases were record-breaking.
"The majority of cases are traced to a known source," said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. "These are coming from a variety of sources and not a singular outbreak: close contacts, often friends, household contacts, workplace outbreaks, people who have traveled and community spread."
On Friday, St. Charles Bend had 11 patients with COVID-19, three were in the intensive care unit and two of them were on a ventilator, according to St. Charles Health System website.
Five counties were put on a two-week pause on Friday by Gov. Kate Brown. The counties, Malheur, Umatilla, Marion, Jackson and Multnomah had more than 200 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, said Gov. Kate Brown in a press briefing.
These counties will roll back their ability to socialize starting on Wednesday through Nov. 25.
Bend's average cases per 100,000 based on zip codes was 753.55 for the past two weeks.
"The most common cause of increased spread is people beginning to let their guard down," Emerson said. "Some examples of that would be getting together with friends and not wearing masks, attending parties, traveling, not wearing a mask while spending time with coworkers."
