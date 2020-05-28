Since the county reopened for business, COVID-19 cases more than doubled in Redmond in recent weeks, according to data provided by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.
The number of positive cases in Redmond rose to 27 during the week ending May 24, compared to 18 the prior week and 10 in the week ending May 10, according to COVID-19 case data by ZIP code provided by the health authority.
In the same time frame, 10 more cases were detected in a portion of Bend, listing the ZIP code of 97702. Positive tests rose to 35 in that area in the week ending May 24, compared to data released for the previous week ending May 17 where there were 25 cases.
The rise in cases is primarily due to social and family gatherings and an increase in testing.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson said the county is testing three times as many people as it did early in the pandemic. More than 900 people are being tested per week in the county. The county tested more than 996 people in the week of May 10-16, but a scant amount were positive, according to a chart provided by the commissioner.
“I will watch the testing results as everyone else is,” Henderson said. “But as people live with COVID-19, they are getting smarter.”
While cases rose in Central Oregon, there were only 289 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported last week statewide, a 26% drop from the previous week. Meanwhile, the number of tests reported rose by 5% to 17,214, according to the report.
The percentage of those tests that came back positive fell to 1.7%, according to the health authority.
“It’s not only teenagers having parties and things like that. It’s something we’re seeing in multi-household gatherings,” said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. “It’s mixing multiple households. The more people you have, the more chances are that a person could have COVID-19 and not have symptoms and transmit it.”
County health officials used contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus to close contacts, Emerson said. The common risk factor was that someone who later tested positive had attended a family or social gathering and not practiced physical distancing or worn a mask.
This past three-day weekend, bars and restaurants teemed with people, said Amy Tatom, a family nurse practitioner at St. Charles Family Care in Redmond. She said she’s heard that people were standing shoulder-to-shoulder at a Redmond brewery, and in Terrebonne at a food cart stand people were seen not physical distancing or wearing masks.
“People have a lot of fatigue around this pandemic and they want to get back to normal,” Tatom said. “But people aren’t social distancing or wearing masks. If people gather like this we’ll see outbreaks and our case numbers will go up.”
