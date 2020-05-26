The 571 high school seniors spread throughout Central Oregon’s four smaller school districts — Crook, Jefferson and Culver counties and Sisters — won’t have a traditional graduation ceremony due to Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 order in April.
But teachers and administrators at these high schools have cooked up inventive, socially distanced celebrations for their graduates, from a drive-in ceremony at the Sisters Rodeo to a parade through the streets of Prineville.
Crook County High School
On June 5, Crook County High School’s graduating seniors will cruise through central Prineville in a celebratory parade.
Each senior will be in the back of a car, with immediate family driving, as socially distanced crowds cheer them on, according to Rob Bonner, the high school’s assistant principal and athletic director. Banners with photos of the seniors will be hung along NW Fourth Street, the route’s main stretch.
The route will end in the high school parking lot, where seniors will receive their diploma one at a time.
Prineville police officers will enforce social distancing among the crowds, Bonner said. And the local branch of the Kiwanis social club will make sure the parade runs smoothly, because they frequently stage parades in the city, he said.
“We just grabbed the professionals in that area,” Bonner said of the Kiwanis.
Although there was some disappointment about the lack of a traditional ceremony, most seniors and their families are excited for the parade, Bonner said.
“So far, it’s been very positive,” he said. “I can’t count how many (students) have reached out and said, “I really appreciate what you’re doing.”
Madras and Bridges high schools
Early Friday, city of Madras staff put up banners on light poles throughout the city, celebrating Madras High School’s graduating seniors. Banners were also created for graduates of Bridges High School, Jefferson County School District’s alternative high school.
0The schools’ 200 graduates will participate in a drive-thru graduation, starting at 9 a.m. on June 13. Only one senior per vehicle will be allowed and the graduates and their families will have a designated time to arrive and wait at Madras High School before eventually getting out of their vehicle to receive a diploma on a stage.
The exact placement of the drive-thru queue on the school campus hasn’t been determined yet, said Sara Johnston, office manager for Madras High School.
The students and their families will also watch pre-recorded speeches from the principals of the two high schools, the valedictorian and salutatorians and others. It has not been decided how students will gain access that video, but one possibility is sending students a website link, Johnston said.
“We’re still fine-tuning, and the community has been really patient with us during this roll-out,” she said.
Sisters High School
Sisters High School will hold its graduation ceremony in true Sisters fashion, with an outlaw-themed drive-in event at the Sisters Rodeo venue.
On the evening of June 12, each graduate will drive into the rodeo grounds. The ceremony will be broadcast on FM radio, including speeches, a song, a slideshow of graduating seniors and the presentation of diplomas, according to the Sisters School District. A large video screen will also show a slideshow, as well as graduates walking across a stage.
The event will have a strong Sisters flavor, said Lynne Fendall, a Sisters High School registrar and counselor who’s organized the last few graduation ceremonies for the school. The 2020 Sisters Rodeo Queen, Mary Olney, will ride a horse into the event, carrying a large American flag for the national anthem, and all seniors will receive a school-themed Outlaw bandanna to wear as a facemask, she said.
When it’s time for diplomas to be handed out, seniors will line up next to the stage — everyone 10 feet apart and wearing their bandannas — and will receive their diploma one by one, according to the district.
Fendall, whose son is graduating from Sisters High School this year, said she hopes the drive-in event is a success.
“It will be much more relaxed, but definitely unique, and probably the most memorable one to date, for sure,” she said. “I think these kids are going to have a really cool story to tell when they’re older.”
Culver High School
Culver High School, the region’s smallest high school, will celebrate each of its seniors in small, personalized stage walk ceremonies.
Each of the school’s 48 graduating seniors will have five minutes to walk across the school’s stage in their cap and gown, receive a personalized congratulatory speech from Principal Brad Kudlac, allow their family to take photos, and then walk off while Kenny Loggins’ 1984 hit “Footloose” blares from speakers.
Although Kudlac admitted the one-at-a-time indoor stage walk wasn’t an adequate replacement for the traditional ceremony, he was still excited to honor the achievements of the graduates.
“It’s not about the fanfare or being a glorified production, it’s about the student,” he said. “Any time that you can praise or recognize solid effort in what a student does, that’s what I’m all about.”
Bridget Lopez, a graduating senior at Culver High School, expressed disappointment at the lack of a traditional graduation ceremony. She was particularly sad that she could only bring 17 friends and family members into the gym to see her walk.
“It’s better than nothing, but I’m still kind of bummed about it,” Lopez said.
