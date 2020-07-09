Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show ‘reimagined’ — The second Saturday in July is always Quilt Show day in Sisters. But for this unusual year — the world’s largest outdoor quilt show’s 45th — organizers have taken the event virtual, calling it the 2020 Reimagined Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at its website (soqs.org) you can take a virtual walk-through of special exhibits and community highlights. You can also buy a storybook quilt and bid on auction items. There will also be live feeds throughout the day on SOQS’s social media feeds on Facebook (facebook.com/soqs.org) and Instagram (instagram.com/sistersoutdoorquiltshow).
If you’ve made a quilt and want to share it with other quilters and quilt aficionados, follow these steps from Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show: Take a photo of your quilt outside, perhaps on a deck or balcony, then share it on Saturday on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #soqs2020. Follow the show’s ongoing social media stories throughout the day to see your quilt as well as other quilts.
