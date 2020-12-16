Not counting charter or remote one-classroom schools, there are 48 public schools in Deschutes County. And only one was open for in-person learning for much of the fall: Sisters Elementary School.
Four days a week since late September, about 270 students from preschool to fourth grade have attended class inside Sisters Elementary. Many teachers, school staff and parents say their ability to learn in person has been a major benefit, academically and emotionally, for those children.
“It’s so much easier to form a relationship with kids when you can see their needs, they’re sitting in the chair in front of you,” said Clay Warburton, a Sisters fourth grade teacher. “And you can meet their needs in a more direct, compassionate way than you can over Zoom.”
The school year at Sisters Elementary started with a few weeks of distance learning, but reopened for in -person classes on Sept. 28 — just before COVID-19 cases surged again in Deschutes County, canceling K-5 reopening plans in Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts. Only about 21% of Sisters Elementary families have opted to keep their students in distance learning.
Despite Deschutes County’s case counts skyrocketing as the fall continued, the school was able to remain open due to the state’s “safe harbor clause.” That exception allows schools that were already open before the clause was introduced in October to stay open until Jan. 4, 2021.
As of Dec. 9, no COVID-19 cases have been reported at Sisters Elementary, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Earlier in December, a cohort of 22 students and staff had to quarantine for two weeks due to someone contracting the virus outside of class. But all of them stayed healthy in quarantine and will return to school Wednesday, said Principal Joan Warburg. Families have also been diligent about keeping kids at home if they’re sick, she said.
The elementary school follows a long list of protocols to keep students and staff safe. Everyone wears face masks, all desks are spaced 6 feet apart and students don’t share materials.
There’s also a staggered system for student drop -off and pickup, with older students starting class earlier and leaving school later. Students have a limited number of personal items they can bring to class — such as a backpack, a water bottle, lunch and a book — and each object must be labeled to avoid sharing or a mix-up.
Students have been very good about following these rules, teachers said.
“They could care less that they had to wear a mask,” said kindergarten teacher Mylee Card. “We don’t have to remind them to keep them on.”
Third grader Dixon Brent admitted that wearing a mask wasn’t his favorite, but he’s willing to go along with the new rules.
“I’m already kind of used to it,” said Dixon, 8.
Even though it isn’t strictly required, nearly every physical education class this fall has been held outdoors, said P.E. teacher Ashleigh Thomas.
Thomas has found some creative games and activities to keep kids active and socially distanced. For example, students played “snowman relay” on Monday, where teams had to form small snowman shapes on the ground by running objects like yarn balls and bean bags across the field, she said.
P.E. is a necessary class, and a difficult one to do if students are stuck at home, Thomas said.
“Physical education has a huge piece in social and emotional learning, and that is what kids need right now,” she said.
Parents said they’ve noticed a difference in their kids’ attitudes and willingness to learn since in-person learning resumed this fall.
“They are just thriving,” said Karissa Bilderback, who has children in 2nd and 4th grade at Sisters Elementary. “It almost seems like they’re back in balance. They have their home life and their school life, and they can take a break from either one.”
“They come home happy and excited, and it has really been amazing these last few months,” said Haley Ellis, a parent of a kindergartner and third grader at Sisters Elementary.
The state’s “safe harbor clause” will expire in January, and COVID-19 case counts in Deschutes County are high enough that if nothing changes, Sisters Elementary students will return to distance learning to start the new year.
Sisters School District Superintendent Curt Scholl has talked with the state schools chief, Colt Gill, and other state health officials about finding a way to keep Sisters’ students in-person this January, said Warburg.
But even if that effort fails, Warburg believes her students and staff will be more prepared for distance learning this time around, due to their preexisting relationships formed in-person this fall.
“I’m confident that regardless of platform we are on in January, our students are going to be successful,” she said.
