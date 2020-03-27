The GO! Magazine staff has been working from home, and thought we’d share a few photos of how we are staying home (workspaces) and staying healthy (and happy).
Plus, we hope it encourages you to send us photos of how you’re coping with the mandated stay at home situation.
Are you working from home? How are you entertaining the kids? Are you finding creative ways to keep yourself busy? Finding comfort in your pets or other companions?
Send photos to jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com or post them on The Bulletin’s Instagram.
Take care, Jody Lawrence-Turner
