Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson created a relief fund for local first responders to keep them safe while helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund, announced Monday and named the Deschutes First Response Fund, is raising money through a GoFundMe account to buy meals, equipment, lodging and more for local first responders, according to the fund's website. Money will also go toward mental health services for first responders, the website states. Law enforcement and fire/emergency medical providers in Deschutes County can use the website to submit requests for support.
Nelson's goal is to raise $50,000. Allocation of money raised will be overseen by Nelson, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and Redmond Fire Chief Ken Kehmna, according to a press release about the fund.
For more information on the fund, or to donate, visit deschutesfirstresponse.org.
