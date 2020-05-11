NBA
Shaq: NBA should 'scrap' season
Nearly two months ago, the NBA abruptly shuttered itself when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now, with sports organizations beginning to determine how to open up, one retired superstar and current TV commentator is ready to just call the rest of the pro basketball season off.
"I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year," Shaquille O'Neal told USA Today. "Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there's an asterisk. They're not going to get the respect.
"What if a team that's not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year."
On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers became the first teams to allow players to use their facilities for individual workouts in accordance with loosening stay-at-home restrictions in Ohio and Oregon. But on a conference call the same day, Commissioner Adam Silver told players that a decision on resuming the season could still be more than a month away, multiple people with knowledge of the call told The Washington Post. There remains no clarity on a timeline for returning to play.
Like other leagues, the NBA is considering whether to resume the season by playing without fans. O'Neal said he isn't fond of the idea of playing in nearly empty arenas.
—The Washington Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.