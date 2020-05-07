Teachers at Seven Peaks School, a private school in west Bend, put their own spin on a COVID-19-era practice Wednesday afternoon: Instead of driving by the homes of their students to encourage them, they encouraged the students and their families to drive to them.
From 3 to 4 p.m., Seven Peaks families slowly circled through the school's parking lot, cheering for their teachers, who stood outside the parking lot, socially distanced from each other.
The event was intended to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week at the small private school, which serves students from preschool through eighth grade.
