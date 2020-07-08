Preschool was abruptly cancelled for six children Monday at Seven Peaks School after a staffer discovered she had tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first day of in-person classes at the private school in Bend since March.
The positive COVID-19 result prompted the head of Seven Peaks School to immediately send the six preschoolers out of the building, accompanied by a teacher, as he told their parents that their children were exposed.
The preschool's summer re-opening will be postponed for two weeks.
"This (incident) points out the precarious nature of these times we’re living in," said Sam Adams, Seven Peaks' head of school. "It reiterates to us how flexible we have to be and how prepared we need to be on a moment's notice in response to unforeseen circumstances.”
On Monday, all Seven Peaks School staffers were screened before school for COVID-19 symptoms, Adams said. But he admitted that staffers weren't asked if they had a pending COVID-19 test — something he plans to ask staff in the future.
"There's a bit of a loophole there," Adams said. "We were not aware she had been tested, it was news to me when we found out."
The staffer who tested positive, whom Adams declined to name, did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 that day, he said. As soon as she told superiors she tested positive, the staffer was immediately sent home, Adams said.
Because of the exposure, all six students in the preschool class — the only students in the building Monday — must quarantine for two weeks, Adams said. The approximately month-long summer preschool session resume after this two week break.
One Seven Peaks parent, India Alexander, was livid about Monday's events. Her sister lives with her and has an autoimmune disease. Alexander's 3-year-old son also has a weak immune system, she said.
Because of these health risks and the COVID-19 exposure at Seven Peaks, Alexander and her son must sequester themselves in a hotel while waiting for COVID-19 test results, she said.
Alexander's son will not be returning to Seven Peaks when summer preschool resumes in two weeks, she said.
“For them to do this and expose my child to a serious illness is just the most messed-up, inhuman decision," she said. "They 100% shouldn’t be open in the fall, because clearly they're not being careful.”
Katie Hartz, a mother of two children in the Seven Peaks summer class, said she was shocked and frustrated after hearing of the staffer's positive COVID-19 test.
"I was hesitant to send them in the first place. Any parent would second-guess their decision to put their kids in a group setting in this time," she said. "When I got the call, I was beating myself up a little bit.”
No one in Hartz's immediate family has any pre-existing health conditions that could make COVID-19 more dangerous than normal, she said. But she will have to keep her 4- and 5-year-old children away from their grandparents.
Despite her initial anger, Hartz doesn't blame Seven Peaks School for Monday's incident, she said.
“I truly believe that they took the necessary steps and the steps I think most public groups would do in this circumstance," she said. "To understand it was a staff member who was somewhat negligent in their decision making was frustrating, but people make mistakes."
Jason Jundt, father of a 4-year-old in Seven Peaks' preschool and a vascular surgeon at St. Charles Bend, said a school staffer testing positive for COVID-19 was inevitable. He recommended that everyone read the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website so they know what to do if exposed to the novel coronavirus.
"It'll probably happen to most schools in town at some point," Jundt said. "There's a definite concern ... (but) as long as we have policies and procedures in place, and everyone’s doing their part, it’s something that will be manageable for us.”
Seven Peaks School still expects to re-start school in the fall for an anticipated group of about 160 students from preschool through eighth grade. Although the school will implement social distancing regulations to keep children safe, Monday's incident serves as a reminder that a backup plan is necessary, Adams said.
"We have to be ready for everything," Adams said.
