Deschutes County residents without internet access are finding it difficult to sign up for one of the limited number of vaccine doses available in the county, so health officials are making sure there are other options.
When a limited number of vaccines was made available Monday, health care providers throughout the county began contacting their patients by phone, text or email. Some used their staff; others had automated calls to reach the roughly 168,000 senior citizens in Oregon who now qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. About 33,000 who are 80 and older have already received a vaccine.
In Deschutes County, primary care providers will be contacting their patients who are 80 and older who qualify for the vaccine. According to 2018 U.S. Census data, there are an estimated 7,500 residents 80 and older living in Deschutes County, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
“These appointments most likely will be done over the phone,” Emerson said. “Because of limited availability of the vaccine, people will get a call.”
Last week, the governor outlined a plan to vaccinate Oregon’s senior citizens, those 65 and older, who would be eligible by March 1 and receive the first dose by April.
Deschutes County received its first round of doses for seniors, 1,200 first-doses late last week. Meanwhile, residents can still receive their second doses at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
There’s a lot of interest and confusion in this age group, said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic Medical director of strategy and development.
“We have lists pulled for each age group,” Knobbs-Seasholtz said. “People are definitely interested. Many people are very grateful and have already gotten their vaccine at the fairgrounds.”
The state recognizes that not everyone can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine online, said Jonathan Modie, Oregon Health Authority spokesman. Anyone calling the state’s 211 system can get help accessing a county’s website to obtain information about a public vaccination clinic. In five counties, Clackamas, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah and Washington, residents who call 211 can book an appointment for a vaccine, Modie said.
“We know there are people who may not have access to the internet or are not comfortable with it, and we want to make sure that they have the same level of service as everyone else,” Modie said. “We have options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.