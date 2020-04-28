With thousands of vacation rentals and second houses in Central Oregon sitting vacant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling has his officers on alert for squatters and burglars.
“We have a lot of empty homes here in Sunriver, which makes us a prime target for people coming in and wanting to do burglaries, or to live the life in Sunriver and stay in a nice home for a while,” he said.
On April 1, the Deschutes County Commission approved an order prohibiting short-term rental stays to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order, which ends May 15, applies to Sunriver and Black Butte Ranch, though not the cities of Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine.
Darling thinks people these days are more interested in squatting than stealing, but often, people who break into houses are also willing to steal from them.
Police believe this is the case for Shawn Michael Schmaltz, who was caught after allegedly breaking into two Sunriver condos April 18. And for Deanne Claire Young and David Manzenko, who were arrested Thursday by Sunriver Police after allegedly squatting briefly in a home on Whistling Swan Lane.
Schmaltz, 32, of Vancouver, Washington, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft. Young, 30, of Hawaii, and Manzenko, 28, of Sacramento, California, were charged with first-degree burglary.
Randy Parmele, who was checking on the Whistling Swan Lane home for its owner, said Young and Manzenko didn’t trash the house, but when he discovered them there, they seemed quite comfortable.
“They were cooking a meal and partying, playing music real loud,” Parmele said. “They had just made themselves at home.”
Parmele is a general contractor who for the past 25 years has operated a side business checking on homes in the Sunriver area on behalf of out-of-area owners. His 40 or so clients include the Tucson couple who own the house on Whistling Swan Lane that was subject to the alleged break-in by Young and Manzenko. In 25 years, Parmele had never caught a squatter in the act.
But around 11 a.m. Monday, Parmele stopped by the home on Whistling Swan Lane, got out of his vehicle and heard loud music, which he wasn’t expecting. He called the homeowner to double check no one was supposed to be there.
Parmele caught the attention of the man inside the house, who came out and told Parmele they had permission from the owner. The man — Manzenko — went back inside and locked the door, Parmele said. By the time police arrived, the two had hopped out a back window and ran off. Officers found them around 2:15 p.m. sitting on a log in the common area on Golden Eagle Lane, according to Sunriver Police. Officers learned Young had recently taken out a temporary restraining order against Manzenko in Washington state and he was in alleged violation of it.
Parmele’s clients live primarily out of state or in the Portland area. With the High Desert’s often brutal weather, he’s usually more concerned with broken pipes than break-ins. But lately, he’s been busier with more homes out of commission. He’s also had to be diligent about not spreading his own germs to the places he watches, by carrying hand sanitizer and not hanging around properties too long.
Not all second homes in Central Oregon are sitting dormant during quarantine. A number of retirees are choosing to wait out the pandemic in their vacation homes in Black Butte Ranch, according to Denney Kelley, chief of the ranch’s small police force.
The quiet gated community about 8 miles west of Sisters, has about 300 registered voters and four times as many residential units. One of the major initiatives of the town’s small police force is a home-check system where officers visit houses every 10 days to verify they’re secure.
The program began about a year and a half ago when several people were arrested for drugs and other crimes inside a home on the ranch they had no business being in. It was determined they’d gotten access through a person who cleaned the home for the owner.
Then about six months ago, a different cleaner was caught living in one of the condos she looked after, which kicked the ranch’s fierce rumor mill into high gear.
This is a common worry for homeowners on the ranch, according to Kelley.
“We only had a couple of these cases, but the word gets around like wildfire,” he said.
Kelley said he’s heard from people who’d like him to cite those who travel during quarantine to stay at their second houses on Black Butte Ranch. To that he said the population here is largely retirement-aged and thus, more susceptible to COVID-19. He thinks they’re worried about their health and are motivated to get away from densely populated areas.
But there’s also the same motivation that’s always drawn people to Central Oregon. “If I gotta be stuck someplace, it might as well be here,” Kelley said.
