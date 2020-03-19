Team nickname reveal delayed
Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise will “look for the right time” before revealing the team’s nickname and brand, according to CEO and team president Tod Leiweke.
In a statement posted on the team’s website on Thursday, Leiweke said the “unprecedented times” with the coronavirus outbreak are changing plans for the team. They are delaying general seat selection for fans and are deferring payments due in April, May and June for those who bought and selected premium seating in Seattle’s home arena.
The team nickname, logo and colors have been highly anticipated for months and were expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of this year. The unveiling continued to be delayed as the team worked with the league on the name and an announcement was expected sometime in April.
— The Associated Press
