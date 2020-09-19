With flu season a month away, the Oregon Health Authority is so concerned it will exacerbate the COVID-19 pandemic that it has ordered seven times the normal amount of flu vaccinations.
The arrival of flu season, which runs from October to April, has prompted some medical professionals to call the situation a twin-demic: the joining of two viruses that cause some of the same symptoms.
Each year the seasonal flu sickens some, hospitalizes others and even kills people. But it can be prevented with a flu vaccine. {%%note} {/%%note}
Since 2010, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the flu has resulted in 9 million to 45 million illnesses a year. There were about 39 million people sick with the flu last year and as many as 62,000 people died from the flu, according to CDC data.
“It’s especially important this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jill Johnson, Deschutes County Health Services communicable disease supervisor. “The seasonal flu vaccine can reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses. The danger is even in a mild flu year, there could be hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations, coupled with COVID-19, that could overwhelm the hospital systems.”
Last year, about 20% of all flu tests were positive for seasonal flu in Central Oregon, according to health records. In Oregon, during last year’s flu season, the virus ramped up in mid-December and peaked at the end of January, according to an Oregon Health Authority Flu Surveillance report.
Precise data, however, is not available for last year’s flu season in Oregon.
The CDC recommends that anyone older than 6 months of age get a flu shot by the end of October. Typically, flu illnesses peak in January, Johnson said.
Getting a flu vaccine can cut the risk of getting the virus by up to 60%, Johnson said. And those who do get the virus anyway, generally feel less sick, and for fewer days, she said.
Wearing facial coverings for COVID-19 might help contain the flu as well. Health officials say facial coverings, vaccinations, frequent hand washing and staying home with symptoms are part of the social contract that keeps others healthy.
“There’s two potential scenarios,” said Dr. Russell Massine, Summit Medical Group Oregon chief physician executive and nephrologist. “One could be a typical seasonal surge of flu, which each year is unpredictable in its severity. The other is the silver lining that with social distancing and good hand washing and mask wearing, we can prevent the spread of the flu because of these measures.”
If the majority of the people get a flu shot, it will protect the minority who do not or cannot because of health issues get a flu shot, Massine said. He is recommending that not just his high-risk patients get a flu shot, but all his patients.
“There’s a risk of a co-infection of flu and COVID-19, which could prove to be more devastating and overwhelm the health community,” Massine said.
Statewide, young adults in their 20s are typically the smallest group to obtain a flu vaccine, said Steve Robison, Oregon Health Authority Immunization Program epidemiologist.
“Every year, we see a lot of Oregon seniors get the flu shot,” Robison said. “Maybe it’s hard to get access or they don’t feel the need. I want the younger people around me to protect themselves and me.”
Health officials recommend that Oregonians get their flu vaccinations in September and October because it takes at least 2-4 weeks to become fully effective, said Lydia Luther, Oregon Health Authority Immunization Program manager.
The additional doses of vaccinations ordered by state health officials will be dispersed to clinics around the state to be issued to people who do not have health insurance or for children, Luther said.
“We believe that what we need to do as a community in Oregon has never been asked of us before: Do what we can to prevent flu during the time of COVID-19,” Luther said. “Do it in part to protect individuals, do it to protect families and do it to protect the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.