Teams of researchers will be combing 30 Bend neighborhoods next weekend asking residents to be tested and nasal swabbed for COVID-19.
The teams are part of an effort with the Oregon State University-Cascades and OSU faculty researchers in Corvallis and Deschutes County Health Services who have launched a study called Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics, or TRACE-COVID-19.
Their goal is to find out how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community. Since the start of the pandemic only those exhibiting symptoms, cough, fever and shortness of breath, have been tested for COVID-19.
Results from two weekend's worth of testing of 1,100 Corvallis residents have shown that the virus was not as prevalent as some thought. Preliminary findings showed two people per 1,000 had the virus in a volunteer test done the weekend of April 25.
A final round of testing in Corvallis will be done later in June.
"Its been a blur in the past several weeks," said co-principal investigator Jeff Bethel, who also is an associate professor of epidemiology in the OSU-Corvallis College of Public Health and Human Sciences. "We identified a gap (in testing) and we wanted to better determine the prevalence in the community of COVID-19. Our research filled the knowledge gap."
The same test and sampling will be done in Bend using 30 U.S. Census block locations, Bethel said. Results will be emailed and mailed to the volunteers within seven to 10 days, Bethel said.
About 650 people will be asked to volunteer to be tested, Bethel said. It comes at a time when the number of cases in Deschutes County exploded to 117 on Thursday. One day alone nine people tested positive last week, according to county health data.
Both Commission Chair Patti Adair and Commissioner Tony DeBone said they weren't concerned about the uptick in cases, saying that the rise is a reflection of the county doing more testing.
Adair said the county has jumped from testing from around 400 to 500 people per week to 900, and the number of positive results still remain under 2% of those tested. The state revised testing guidelines on April 22 to include people who don't show symptoms and work in health care settings.
She said she still supported the county reopening when it did on May 15.
“It looks frightening when you see the 6 and then 9 (cases), but then you say 'Oh, they tested almost 900 people,' and it makes sense there are more people,” Adair said Thursday.
Health officials cannot pinpoint the cause of the surge of cases in Deschutes County, but they did attribute the growth of positive COVID-19 test results to family or social gatherings, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
"When we look at all of our (117) cases, about 70% are considered community spread, with no known link to another individual who tested positive for COVID-19," Emerson said in an email. "Some of these gatherings involved multiple families that lived in multiple households coming together."
The positive cases were identified through contact tracing from public health workers interviewing people who have tested positive for the virus to see who they were in contact with during the infectious period, Emerson said.
It's too soon to tell if the rise in cases in Deschutes County is due to the reopening of the economy. People begin to show symptoms 4-14 days from exposure. Many of the cases reported last week stem from contacts that occurred before the May 15 reopening date.
As of Friday, St. Charles Bend had no COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles chief physician executive. As testing guidelines shift, more testing is being done, Absalon said. The hospital has expanded testing to patients seeking non emergency surgery. Some patients who don't have any symptoms have tested positive.
"That underscores what we know about the disease: People can be infectious but without symptoms," Absalon said. "Your actions do have an impact on others."
At the same time the OSU researchers are fanning out, wastewater samples will be collected from the city to test for genetic material that cause COVID-19. The goal of the wastewater study is to paint a picture of how prevalent the virus is in the community. While the virus cannot survive as a pathogenic agent in wastewater, infected people pass detectable genetic components of the virus into the sewer system, according to an OSU press release.
"People around Oregon and nationwide want to know how prevalent the COVID-19 virus is in their local communities," said Becky Johnson OSU-Cascades vice president. "I'm very pleased that OSU-Cascades is able to collaborate with Deschutes County Health Services and colleagues at Oregon State University in Corvallis to expand the TRACE study to Bend, especially at a time when the community is reopening."
