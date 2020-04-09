Evan Brown saw something he thought was cool. The Madras High School athletic director saw football stadiums in Texas with their lights on. Then he noticed that schools in Colorado were doing the same thing.
After a suggestion to fellow Central Oregon athletic directors at a meeting and a couple of emails sent out to other schools in the state, there are now, by Brown’s count, more than 70 Oregon schools participating in the Be the Light movement.
Schools are turning on their stadium lights for a minute for each day school has been canceled.
Some schools, Brown said, will perform this ritual once a week, others a couple of times. But at Madras, at least for the time being, it will be done every evening.
“It’s just a way for each and every school to show their students that they are the shining light for them,” Brown said. “I thought it was a good idea, and it’s great for the community. People drive past it and see the lights, and hopefully, they will also be part of being the light for our kids.”
At Stampede Stadium at Madras High School, starting Tuesday, the lights have flickered on at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) each night and have remained on for a minute for each day of school missed during the coronavirus pandemic in honor of the 2020 graduating class.
“For a high school athlete, they put a lot of time and work into improving their craft,” Brown said.
“The reason that the kids play sports is to have fun and be with their friends. But at this point, both of those things are removed.”
The final lit candle of the spring sports season was blown out Wednesday afternoon when Gov. Kate Brown announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year, after which the Oregon School Activities Association followed suit and canceled all its spring activities.
“As a senior, I wish I was at school and not sitting at home all day,” said Summit senior and star basketball player Jacob Tompkins.
“The weird part is not having kids around,” Brown said. “We are social people, and to not have that social interaction with kids in your community is a weird feeling. Not having competitions, or practices, the bustle of school going on…”
For senior athletes, Wednesday’s announcement was the end of three weeks of uncertainty. While there was still hope for a condensed season, several sensed that the possibility of the canceled season was likely. Still, the news was painful.
Spring sport student-athletes had a couple of weeks of practice before spending the last three weeks having to train on their own.
“It was not the most happy day,” said Ridgeview senior pitcher Allicitie Frost. “I will miss the last three months of my last year with my best friends. The OSAA was at least trying to get a short season in, and I was grateful that we would hopefully get that short season. I was pitching in the backyard with my brother trying to keep up with my workouts.”
Added Tompkins: “I feel really bad for my friends on the track team, lacrosse, baseball team, who didn’t get a chance to finish out their senior seasons.”
