Central Oregon's two largest school districts are paying athletic coaches who would have led spring teams more than half a million dollars in salary , despite the cancellation of all events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But many of these coaches are keeping in touch with their student-athletes, giving them encouragement and at-home workouts. This not only restores a small sense of normalcy for these students, but also gives kids an outlet during the frustrations of at-home learning, athletic officials said.
“Kids don’t have a lot going on right now as it is — they’re quarantining, school is difficult," said Sal Cassaro, athletic director for Bend-La Pine Schools. "Sports is kind of their outlet, so for coaches to take the time, effort and energy to try to reach out … it’s a tremendous benefit to kids.”
Joey Jacinto, softball coach at Redmond High School, said the workout routines he posts as part of his physical education class — which includes many of his athletes — keeps them mentally and physically strong.
"Even the ones that aren't in my class are still doing those workouts," he said. "A lot of the girls are saying that getting up early and working out makes them feel better throughout the day (and) it definitely helps with mental health."
Spring sports coaches in Bend-La Pine, both at the middle school and high school level, are being paid $337,000 in total this year, according to Brad Henry, the school district's chief financial officer. Spring sports coaches in the two high schools of Redmond School District are earning $174,100 this year, according to Kathy Steinert, Redmond's director of fiscal services.
In the executive order Gov. Brown signed on March 17, she wrote that districts must "continue to regularly pay all employees of public schools."
Lance Haas, athletic director for Mountain View High School in northeast Bend, said his coaches are sending student-athletes workouts they can do alone, at home.
Keeping tabs on students is easier for some teams than others, however. Jim Chroninger, head coach of Mountain View High's track team, has about 120 athletes he needs to stay in touch with.
Chroninger has two methods of contacting his team, he said. Some of the specialized assistant coaches — the throwing coach, sprints coach, distance coach, and others — call the students in their specific discipline.
But Chroninger also has a massive email newsletter, which goes out to all track athletes and their families, that includes not only workouts but inspirational sports-themed stories and articles.
"This has been my saving grace, having the newsletter, because I have that connection with these kids," he said.
Jacinto, who is in his first year of coaching softball at Redmond High school, conceded that kicking off his softball coaching career with a cancelled season has been strange. But he was still able to build connections with many of his Redmond High School athletes through his strength and conditioning class before schools closed on March 13 .
Beyond workout routines, Jacinto keeps in touch through the Remind instant messaging app and a team Facebook page, he said. Jacinto and his team also created short photo slideshows, including one honoring the athletes' moms for Mother's Day.
Both the workout routines and group projects helps keep a strong connection among the team, Jacinto said. He also tries to give the team's seniors, who won't get to play their final games as Redmond Panthers, a sense of optimism and hope for the future when he talks to them.
"It’s important to not just dwell on what’s happening now," Jacinto said. "This will pass, and there is a future. So for our seniors, we really want to focus on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.