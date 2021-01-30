The percentage of high school students who dropped out of school plummeted last year, both statewide and in Central Oregon's two largest school districts.
But was the reason for fewer dropouts solely the payoff of years of school district investments and strategies to help struggling students? Or did state mandates, issued after COVID-19 abruptly ended in-person learning in March 2020, deflate those numbers?
Some educators say it might be a little of both.
In the 2019-20 school year, Bend-La Pine Schools' dropout rate was 1.81%, and Redmond School District's dropout rate was 2.31%. For Bend-La Pine, that's the fourth straight year of declining dropouts. For Redmond, it's a big plunge after a few years hovering around a 4% dropout rate.
The statewide dropout rate in 2019-20 was 2.38% — the lowest ever recorded by the Oregon Department of Education.
In an online discussion with the media on Jan. 19, Jonathan Wiens — director of accountability and reporting for the state education department — noted that a new state mandate played a role in that record-low dropout rate.
After school closures in March, the state got rid of a rule that automatically listed a student as dropping out after not attending class for 10 days. A student would still drop out if school staff can't engage with them at all for the rest of the school year, but staff had more time to reach out.
This change resulted in school districts re-connecting with students more often, Wiens said.
"That effort to re-engage students during distance learning contributed to the decline in the dropout rate," he said.
David Burke, who as director of secondary programs for Redmond School District oversees all middle and high schools in Redmond, agreed.
"Those kids, even though they would’ve been 10-day dropped in the past, they were still enrolled," he said. "So that could’ve impacted that dropout rate.”
However, Burke also believes Redmond's lower dropout rate is due to extra effort from school staff, and even the families of struggling students.
"I think parents really stepped up in the spring,” Burke told The Bulletin. "I would give them a lot of credit for reaching out and making sure we were connected with their students."
Burke, and his counterpart in Bend-La Pine, Katie Legace, also said the dropout rate dip could be a result of trickle-down effects from Measure 98, passed by Oregon voters in 2016.
Measure 98 generated extra funding specifically geared to reduce dropouts. Both Bend-La Pine and Redmond used that money to hire graduation coaches and start programs that identify struggling students who need intervention, Legace and Burke said.
Bend-La Pine also used funding to create more career and technical education programs, hire staffers focused on social-emotional health, start programs designed to get struggling ninth-graders on track to graduate and open three magnet high schools: Bend Tech Academy, Realms and Skyline.
Legace said all these aspects combined likely helped in preventing dropouts.
"I don’t know that it’s any one thing," she said. "It’s a systemic shift in how we work with high school students, and how we transition them in."
Legace said she wasn't sure if the 10-day dropout rule had any impact on dropout rates.
Representatives from America's Promise Alliance — a D.C.-based nonprofit focused on helping youth — said Oregon's falling dropout rate in 2020 is likely indicative of a strange time for education. Next year's rate is probably going to be an outlier as well, said Liz Glazer, part of the nonprofit's graduation-focused wing, GradNation.
"We’d assume that for the time of COVID, these rates are going to be anomalies," she said.
Melissa Mellor, spokesperson for America's Promise Alliance, added that it doesn't make sense to compare 2020 and 2021's dropout numbers with previous years, unless the context of COVID-19 is taken into account.
“These graduation and dropout rates for this year are going to be very tricky to interpret," she said. "The unsatisfying answer is, we have to wait and see how they shake out."
Regardless of why dropouts shrunk locally, educators agreed that it was a bright spot in a challenging year.
“Any time we have fewer students dropping out, that’s a positive thing," said Burke.
